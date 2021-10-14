Broncos to Debut New Offensive Playmaker in Week 6

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Broncos RB Mike Boone 'Ready to Go' After Recovering from 'Severe' Quad Injury

    Boone should be active in Week 6.
    Author:

    Two months after sustaining a significant quadriceps injury, Broncos running back Mike Boone appears set to make his regular-season Denver debut.

    “Good," head coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday of Boone's rehab progress. "He had that quad injury that was pretty severe at the time. He’s had a good rehab, and he’s ready to go.”

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Boone, signed in free agency to replace Phillip Lindsay, has been practicing for two weeks in anticipation of his return to the field. The Broncos chose not to activate him from injured reserve in Week 5, opting instead to roll with Damarea Crockett as the No. 3 RB behind Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

    Boone — who suffered his quad injury during an Aug. 12 joint practice against the Vikings, his former team — is likely to retake the role from Crockett upon showing well in the offseason program, flashing an element of speed the club otherwise lacks at the position.

    The fourth-year pro averaged 5.3 yards per carry over 40 career games in Minnesota. He's also an adept special teams contributor, and thus a potential boon for embattled coordinator Tom McMahon.

    Boone's impending activation should further enhance a Broncos rushing attack that ranks 12th in the NFL. The unit totaled 106 yards, netting 5.9 YPC across just 18 attempts, in last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, after which Fangio decried his squad's struggles on first and second downs.

    “We haven’t run the ball very well of late. That’s part of it," he said Wednesday. "Our passing game needs to be better on the early downs. We just haven’t been very efficient offensively—run and pass—on the early downs. We haven’t been able to convert to get more early downs.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Mike Boone
    News

    Broncos to Debut New Offensive Playmaker in Week 6

    42 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) scores a touchdown on a two yard pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    Fangio Showers Praise on Unsung Broncos' Wideout

    43 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs after a pass reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    Broncos' Rookie RB Javonte Williams Among NFL's Best in Key Category

    2 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Avery Williamson (54) celebrates after a defensive stop during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Titans Plunder Broncos by Signing Away LB Avery Williamson

    5 hours ago
    New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches the ball over Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
    News

    Fangio Hints at Broncos Getting CB Ronald Darby Back for Week 6

    9 hours ago
    Denver Broncos defensive back Su'a Cravens (21) during organized team activities at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.
    News

    Former Broncos' Safety Slams Vic Fangio on Twitter

    21 hours ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio calls out in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    5 Reasons Vic Fangio's 'Death by Inches' Philosophy is a Joke

    Oct 12, 2021
    John Brown
    News

    Report: Broncos Sign Former Bills Starting WR

    Oct 12, 2021
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Pending Free-Agent Stock Report: 2 Up, 2 Down | Week 6

    Oct 12, 2021