Broncos Re-Sign DL Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

As expected, the Denver Broncos re-signed defensive lineman Mike Purcell and tight end Eric Tomlinson to the 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

And, as expected, in corresponding moves, Denver placed TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) on the short-term injured reserve list.

Purcell and Tomlinson were released at final cuts Tuesday in "procedural" transactions — "taking one for the team," as general manager George Paton put it — that allowed the Broncos to form their regular-season squad without losing Dulcich and Ojemudia for the entire year, per the NFL's IR rules.

"We have to hold these [Injured Reserve] guys until tomorrow, so Purcell and Tomlinson [are] a big part of what we’re doing," Paton said Tuesday afternoon. "Mike is one of our core guys, we didn’t play him in the preseason. They’re going to be here. They’re doing a favor for the team."

Their showings of good faith were reciprocated in kind by the Broncos.

Purcell, who's been with the organization since 2019, is listed as the backup nose tackle to free-agent acquisition D.J. Jones.

Tomlinson, who joined Denver in March, likely will operate as the TE3 behind Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert, though he could compete with "Swiss army knife" Andrew Beck for scant offensive snaps, primarily on running downs.

Dulcich and Ojemudia are eligible to return for the Broncos' Week 5 primetime game versus the Indianapolis Colts.

"They will 100 percent be available for Week 5," Paton assured.

