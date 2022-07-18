The Denver Broncos fans are correct to wonder why the winningest head coach in franchise history — Mike Shanahan — wasn't mentioned for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame until this year. Shanahan is one of the most deserving coaches in the history of the NFL and was named a semi-finalist for the Class of 2023 earlier this month.

The Case for Shanahan

Shanahan led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in the late 1990s, one of only five coaches to accomplish consecutive wins in the championship game. The other head coaches to achieve that rare feat, who are eligible for enshrinement, are all in the Hall of Fame.

Shanahan's 170 wins ranks him in the top-15 in NFL history. Furthermore, he changed the game in a way that had a lasting impact even today.

A Visionary Innovator

Shanahan, along with late O-line coach Alex Gibbs, created the zone-blocking scheme and to fantastic effect. Now an NFL staple, the scheme was the catalyst for Denver's back-to-back World Championships and a bronze bust for running back Terrell Davis.

It inspired other teams to implement this incredible rushing offense. Two decades later, teams are still using it with gusto.

Snubbed in Comparison

Accomplishments aside, one has to only look at former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher to wonder why Shanahan is left waiting. If Cowher was found deserving, the Hall should be prepping for Shanahan’s bronze bust this year.

Cowher had a very solid career as a head coach for the Steelers, a sacrosanct franchise that seemingly receives preferential treatment from the voters when it comes to the immortal entrance into Canton. However, Shanahan’s stint as the Broncos' head coach is just as impressive — if not more so. Cowher himself revealed his opinion that Shanahan should be enshrined, too.

“Mike Shanahan belongs in the Hall of Fame," Cowher said ahead of Super Bowl LIV. "I’ve said it, the two toughest coaches I had the hardest time preparing against were Bill Belichick and Mike Shanahan.”

Comparing an enshrined coach like Cowher to Shanahan, here are the numbers:

Shanahan (with Broncos) vs. Cowher

Years Coaching : Shanahan: 14 | Cowher: 15

: Shanahan: 14 | Cowher: 15 Super Bowl Wins : Shanahan: 2 | Cowher: 1

: Shanahan: 2 | Cowher: 1 Wins : Shanahan: 138 | Cowher: 149

: Shanahan: 138 | Cowher: 149 Win % : Shanahan: .616 | Cowher: .623

: Shanahan: .616 | Cowher: .623 Wins Per Season : Shanahan: 10 | Cowher: 10

: Shanahan: 10 | Cowher: 10 Seasons in Playoffs : Shanahan: 7 | Cowher: 10

: Shanahan: 7 | Cowher: 10 Playoff Win %: Shanahan: .615 | Cowher: .571

What these two coaches accomplished is fairly even in most categories. However, the back-to-back Super Bowl victories should give Shanahan the edge.

After all, winning is the most important goal as a head coach in the National Football League, and Shanahan brought home two World Championships to the city of Denver. Doing it back-to-back is a rare feat and should add weight.

Hall-of-Fame Helpers | More with Less

One could also argue that Cowher was aided by more talented players if you count the number of Hall-of-Famers he coached. If one doesn’t think that argument holds water, the other option is to assert that voters favor the Steelers franchise, which is why more Pittsburgh greats are in Canton from Cowher’s head-coaching tenure than Shanahan's Broncos era.

Cowher was blessed with these gold jacketed players: Alan Faneca (G), Jerome Bettis (RB), Rod Woodson (CB), Dermontti Dawson (C), and Troy Polamalu (S).

Cowher also coached QB Ben Roethlisberger, who is destined to be on the first ballot, and WR Hines Ward. Regardless of whether Ward is worthy, it's evident that the Canton push is on for him by media members. He will have his gold jacket come hell or high water, even over more deserving players.

There are two others that helped Cowher's success: a Hall-of-Fame executive — Dan Rooney — and a Hall-of-Fame scout — Bill Nunn. That's a lot of gold fabric helping to grease Cowher's wheels. It numbers 10 enshrinees to be exact, including Cowher.

Shanahan also had his Hall-of-Fame helpers, to be sure. But so far, not as many: John Elway (QB), Terrell Davis (RB), Shannon Sharpe (TE), Gary Zimmerman (OT), and Steve Atwater (S). Pat Bowlen, one of the best owners in NFL history, is also enshrined.

By my count, that equals six Broncos contributors in the Hall from Shanahan's days, which numbers fewer than what Cowher had to work with over his career.

Bottom Line

Either Shanahan was a better coach and got more out of lesser players, or the voters are overlooking deserving Broncos. Perhaps the answer is both.

Either way, if Cowher got into the Hall of Fame, Shanahan also deserves to be immortalized in Canton's hallowed halls.

