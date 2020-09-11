Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Titans | Week 1 | Predictions & Picks

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH): I really want to believe that the Denver Broncos' defense will be ready for the challenge of facing Derrick Henry, but it will be a significant test of Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell's scheme especially without Todd Davis, Von Miller, and possibly Bradley Chubb. The middle of the defense will be tested, with Jurrell Casey, in particular, looking to have a day against his team of nine years. Drew Lock and Jerry Jeudy get a bit more going against the Titans defense, but it will require a complete team performance to grind out a victory. This one could go either way but it goes to overtime with the Broncos coming out on top.

Pick: Broncos 16, Titans 13

Josh Carney (@JCarney_Sports): The blow of Miller's injury still stings, but the Broncos have a chance Monday night to put that all behind them in the season opener against a Tennessee Titans team that reached the AFC Championship Game last year. This will be an interesting matchup due to Tennessee's strength — the run game with Henry — going up against a weakened Broncos' front seven with the loss of Miller and the stunning release of Davis. Denver might have to play some ball-control offense to keep the Titans' ground-and-pound style off the field for stretches. Ultimately it will be a tough start to the season for Denver.

Pick: Titans 24, Broncos 16

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): This is a very tough ask coming out of the gates for the Broncos. The news that Miller is headed to injured reserve and Courtland Sutton might be out with his new shoulder injury, the oddsmakers have had to flip the line which tells you a whole lot. It's curveball time, however, as the Denver secondary is in all-out attack mode on Monday night, picking off Titans' QB Ryan Tannehill and taking one back to the house for a score to seal the victory. Phillip Lindsay goes for 100-plus yards and a score.

Pick: Broncos 23, Titans 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH): A week ago, I would have said this will be a close win for the Broncos as I expected the defense could do just enough. With both Miller and Bradley Chubb being hurt at this time, I'm leaning the other way. The Broncos get a couple of big plays and see the run game have some success but the Titans wear Denver out with Henry and the Titans win.

Pick: Titans 20, Broncos 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): The cards are stacked against the Broncos with the recent loss of Miller and a banged-up Sutton. However, the defense comes up big led by a motivated Jurrell Casey and his high-level interior pass rushing. The Broncos running game also wins the day by outpacing the Titans and their vaunted running back Henry.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): This is a tough pick. Losing Miller, and possibly Sutton, while having no idea if we're even going to see Chubb, significantly obfuscates our ability to project Monday Night Football. But I'm still going to push my chips in on the Vic Fangio defense being the sum of its parts and Drew Lock making it clear that a new era has dawned in the Mile High City. Jerry Jeudy goes off, scoring a touchdown on the way to a big night receiving, while Lindsay reminds everyone just who he is. Justin Simmons notches his first interception of the season as the shocking loss of Miller and potentially Sutton has a galvanizing effect on the Broncos.

Pick: Broncos 23, Titans 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): Don't expect to witness a blowout from either side. This has all the makings of a low-scoring, defensive-oriented primetime struggle, where points are paramount. The loss of leading tackler Davis (released) and All-Everything linebacker Miller (injured) does not make it an easy assignment for Denver, going up against the NFL's reigning rushing champion in Henry. And the possibility that Sutton (shoulder) could sit out further dings their chances. But I'm remaining steadfast in my belief that the Broncos boast enough talent — without Miller and Sutton — to eek out a victory. Load the box to stop Henry and make Tannehill beat you on defense (spoiler: he won't). On offense, the Broncos should ground and pound the Titans to death with Melvin Gordon and Lindsay. Control the clock, score touchdowns (not field goals), and shut down Henry. That's the game plan. That's the key to what will be a Broncos win.

Pick: Broncos 17, Titans 13

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): The Broncos are banged up and could be potentially low on morale after the injury to Miller. With the Titans fresh off a playoff run, Denver has its hands full on Monday night. In the end, the Broncos’ historical trend of dominating Week 1 and 2 at home will continue, as Denver typically outclasses teams in conditioning early in the season thanks to the altitude.

Pick: Broncos 24, Titans 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): I was cautiously optimistic going into the season-opener, until Miller went down with an injury, and now Sutton’s status is in question. The Titans aren’t likely to be a juggernaut this season, but they have most of their key players healthy. I expect the Broncos to be competitive, but it’s going to take time for them to find their rhythm, especially with two key players out. The Broncos usually win in Week 1 when playing at home, but I’m not seeing it this time.

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): Old school football is back, as the Kansas City Chiefs proved on Thursday night that running the ball is going to be critical in 2020. For this reason, expect Henry to control the clock and pace of the game. The Broncos' offensive line will struggle to protect Lock.

Pick: Titans 24, Broncos 17

Pick: Titans 20, Broncos 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH): A ridiculously tough test only got even tougher with the late release of run-stuffing Davis and Miller's ankle injury. Henry is a monster, and he may be able to get the ball rolling on Denver's run defense. Let's hope Casey and crew on the interior defensive line are up to the task. With Sutton being day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, the offense could struggle to get going as well. This could be a rough start to the season.

Pick: Titans 23, Broncos 17

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): Denver is in a tough spot with losing Miller but there has been buzz about how good Malik Reed was in camp, which gives me some hope that he can fill in decently well for Von. What it really comes down to is that this Broncos team wants to send an early message on offense, with the defense as well, led now by Casey. In the end, that message is sent and received loud and clear as Denver whoops up on the Titans, thanks in part to a seven-sack game from the defense with Casey picking up two.

Pick: Broncos 31, Titans 13

