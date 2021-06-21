Broncos Linked to Former Chiefs 4x All-Pro OT

The Denver Broncos upgraded at right tackle following Ja'Wuan James' torn Achilles' (and subsequent release), signing veterans Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming.

Now, according to Bleacher Report, it's time for Denver to upgrade on the upgrades.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The sports media giant recently named the Broncos a "logical landing spot" for former Kansas City Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz. The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans were also identified as sensible suitors, per columnist Brad Gagnon.

"Schwartz didn't miss a single snap in any of the first seven seasons of his career and didn't miss a start until 2020," Gagnon wrote. "He was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, and his 88.3 PFF grade since 2019 ranks fifth among all qualified offensive tackles.

"In terms of WAR (wins above replacement), only two tackles have been more valuable than Schwartz since he entered the league in 2012.

"He's remarkably underrated, and if he can get past the back problems that plagued him last year, there's little reason to believe he can't excel for several years to come at a position with a long shelf life."

A 2012 second-round pick of the Browns, Schwartz has made 134 career starts across nine NFL seasons — four in Cleveland, five with Kansas City. He rose to prominence as a mainstay blocker for the Chiefs, thrice earning second-team All-Pro honors (2016, 2017, 2019) and once a first-team selection (2018). He started all 16 regular-season games, and all three postseason contests, amid the club's Super Bowl-winning 2019 campaign.

Schwartz, however, made just six appearances in 2020, hampered by a nagging back ailment that forced him to injured reserve and ended a 7,894-snap streak. He underwent reparative surgery in February. He was released in March.

The 32-year-old has drawn no known interest on the free-agent market, his creaky back likely giving pause to potential suitors.

If signed, and provided his medicals check out, Schwartz would become the favorite to start for the Broncos at RT, especially with Massie missing offseason practices due to a pec strain.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!