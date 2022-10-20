Broncos HC Sends Message to Rookie Returner After Costly OT Fumble

Although almost all fans, and most media, scratched their heads when the Denver Broncos selected Samford wideout Montrell Washington in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, the team was thrilled. Washington came from obscurity, with one big game against Florida on his resume, but his performance in that game garnered the attention of Broncos wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

Azzanni purportedly advocated for the Broncos to take a chance on Washington, and after watching the film, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes agreed. From the moment he was drafted, Washington was grandfathered the Broncos' punt and kick returner duties, and up until Week 6, the rookie more than justified his coaches' faith in him.

But Washington put the ball on the ground twice in the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. His muffed fumble in overtime sealed his team's fate in the game, but it didn't seem like the Broncos were all that interested in winning anyway.

On Wednesday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked how Washington's ball-security issues might affect his standing with the Broncos and his role moving forward. Hackett said, "of course," Washington will continue fielding punts and kicks.

“He’s a young man and he’s done a really good job," Hackett said of Washington. "He’s had some very explosive plays. We can see that he is a dynamic returner. He just needs to lock in, focus and catch the ball first.”

Averaging 11 yards per punt return is great (sixth-best in the NFL), but it avails a team not if Washington can't be trusted to secure the ball before attempting to run it back. In the rookie's defense, Broncos safety P.J. Locke lacked field awareness on the play, and backed into Washington.

However, the rookie might have been able to keep his concentration on the ball if he hadn't so obviously tried to flop for the refs, not realizing at first glance that it was his own teammate — not a Charger — who made contact with him while the ball was in the air.

Live and learn.

Washington isn't the only promising young player on this roster. Denver's squad is replete with them.

That offers hope for the future, but Broncos fans expected that bright future to be now. And the team's 2-4 record and three-game losing streak is a frustrating reminder that the more things change in the Mile High City, the more they stay the same.

