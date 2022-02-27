The Denver Broncos have 18 players eligible for unrestricted free agency and it appears that most of them will be allowed to hit the open market. However, the Broncos have an interest in bringing back one player in particular: Josey Jewell.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Sunday that the Broncos are expected to meet with Jewell's agent during the NFL Combine about bringing the off-ball linebacker back for the 2022 season. Klis says a "mutual interest" exists between Denver and Jewell on a new contract.

"Sources say Broncos general manager George Paton and/or contract guru Rich Hurtado will meet with Jack Bechta, Jewell’s agent, during the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis. There will also be meetings with agents of other Broncos’ players who are about to hit the market but there is an affinity for Jewell, a starting inside linebacker who in many ways is considered the glue to the Denver defense."

A 2018 fourth-round pick, Jewell has emerged as a quality starter. He started nine games in his first year under Vance Joseph, finishing with 58 tackles, four for a loss, while playing 43% of the defensive snaps.

In 2019, Jewell's playing time went down as he adjusted to a new scheme under Vic Fangio. Jewell played just 22 percent of defensive snaps, started three games, and had 21 tackles, one for a loss.

But in 2020, Jewell impressed in training camp and earned a starting job. He played 93 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with 113 tackles, five for a loss. He also had five quarterback hits and two sacks.

Hopes were high for Jewell going into 2021, but he tore a pectoral muscle while playing special teams in the second week of the season. He was placed on injured reserve. Jewell has played plenty of special teams in his four seasons with the team, though his time there was reduced in 2020 when he saw more playing time on defense.

It's not likely that Jewell is going to command a big contract, so the Broncos won't necessarily have to pay him a lot of money to stay. A possible contract could resemble that of Todd Davis, who signed a three-year, $15 million deal with $6M guaranteed when he was an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

It's also possible Jewell could settle for a one-year deal, given he is coming off a season-ending injury. However, a multi-year deal can't be ruled out, particularly one that only commits the Broncos to Jewell in 2022, then gives the team a means to get out of the deal in 2023 if things don't work out.

Whatever the case, keeping Jewell would allow the Broncos to ensure a veteran starter alongside Baron Browning, who likely has a starting job going into 2022. Add in Jonas Griffith, an exclusive rights free agent who can be retained on a cheap tender, and the Broncos would be in good position at off-ball linebacker.

Klis noted that the Broncos aren't ruling out keeping other unrestricted free agents, but that they plan to let them test the market. But it appears GM George Paton is serious about wanting Jewell to stay.

We'll find out whether the Broncos can get a deal done and if it comes at a reasonable price.

