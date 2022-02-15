Report: Broncos Make Bold Decision on Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Denver Broncos may end up striking out in the Aaron Rodgers derby — if such a derby even exists — but the organization will not go down looking.

USA Today's Brendan Sugrue reported Monday that new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has "told members of the team he is pushing hard" to reunite with the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player via blockbuster trade this offseason.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Sugrue's hearsay is the latest indication that Denver is expected to generate a significant push for Rodgers, presumably before the March 16 start of the new league year. What once was a pipedream is now a plausibility, with league insiders and Vegas bookmakers alike adding to the legitimacy of a potential marriage.

Rodgers, who would be entering his age-39 campaign, indicated at his MVP award ceremony last week that a decision on his future is imminent — whether to retire, remain with the Packers, or play elsewhere in 2022.

“I’ve got some decisions to make for sure,” Rodgers told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti on February 10, via Pro Football Talk. “Yesterday was like the first day that kind of felt like the offseason. . . . I’m gonna enjoy the next couple weeks. And, you know, I’ve had good conversations with Green Bay and I’ll, you know, do some contemplating and then make a decision here pretty quick.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers and Green Bay brass are in as good of a place "as it has been in a long time, leading to optimism and hope that he will choose to return." Rapoport further stated the Packers are willing to offer a contract extension that'd make Rodgers the richest QB in league history at more than $45 million annually, surpassing Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.

“The Packers are preparing to offer a monstrous contract north of $50 million per year," KOA's Benjamin Allbright echoed Monday. "But Aaron Rodgers has said he's not in it for the money or a rebuild. We'll see if he actually means that."

For their part, the Broncos have created an extremely friendly environment for Rodgers should he choose to enter, bringing together his former offensive coordinator (Hackett), position coach (Justin Outten), and ex-teammate (Ben Steele) on the same staff. The club also hired former longtime Packers defensive boss Dom Capers, who's spoken glowingly of Rodgers in the past.

“First of all, I’m glad I don’t have to put together a game plan and I’m glad I’m on his team as opposed to the opponent,” Capers said in 2017, via WiscNews.com.

Armed with enough salary-cap space and draft capital to facilitate his acquisition, Denver will know soon enough if its seemingly strategic efforts for Rodgers' vaunted services are in vain. If not, Hackett just might catalyze one of the biggest bombshells in league history.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!