How Nathaniel Hackett can Earn Back Broncos Country's Trust

Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were high entering the season. Although there have been exciting moments, the Broncos haven't consistently performed well. The team's struggles can be attributed to a lack of preparation and execution.

Broncos Country appears to be unsatisfied and frustrated with the outcome of the season thus far. There have been numerous issues with coaching blunders, including game management and play-call delays.

More importantly, it has exposed doubt and triggered questions on whether head coach Nathaniel Hackett was the correct hire.

With a 2-3 record, the Broncos are at a turning point in the season. This team must course-correct in order to salvage the campaign.

Along the way, Hackett has to earn back the faith and belief of Broncos Country. Here's how he can do it.

Offensive Play Calling

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Hackett's play-calling has been underwhelming this season. Several reasons can explain why.

Selection of plays Red zone inefficiency Too many voices involved

Regarding reason No. 1, most of the Broncos' plays have been out of the shotgun. As a result, defenses expect a pass play and are able to play coverage successfully. Hackett should expand the playbook on the field, and use more RPOs, designed runs, play-action, jet sweeps, and screens to keep the defense honest.

When it comes to reason No. 2, it appears that Hackett is overcompensating for plays he did not call between the 20-yard lines. Furthermore, players are dropping passes in the end-zone, and/or Russell Wilson is not seeing a condensed field.

On No. 3, Hackett needs to take more ownership of the play-calling and better maximize Wilson's talent. Wilson has been known to make explosive plays on the run and outside of the pocket, so game-planning him into those positions would be wise.

These corrective actions should give the Broncos' offense a spark and get them back on track.

Reducing Penalties

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos lead the NFL in penalties, with 25-plus being accepted. Some of the penalties include defensive holding, false starts, illegal contact, and pass interference.

Consequently, this has led opposing teams to extend drives and score field goals and touchdowns. Moreover, it leaves the Broncos' defense on the field.

Bottom Line

With the newness of the Broncos' coaching staff, there was some expectation of growing pains. However, Broncos Country did not anticipate it lingering until Week 6 without a resolution in sight.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos have one of the hardest remaining strength of schedules. The margin for error is slim, and the Broncos must address these issues quickly in order to regain respect in the NFL, and for Hackett to win back the trust of the fan base.

