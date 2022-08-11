When a rookie emerges as a real talent over the course of Denver Broncos training camp, it makes for a compelling storyline. Cornerback Damarri Mathis is probably the player who has created those types of headlines this time around.

The rookie defender's rapid progress, and willingness to go toe-to-toe in training camp coverage battles, have really turned the heads of his coaches. When you consider that Mathis is a fourth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh — he's beginning to look like a serious steal for GM George Paton.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was surprised when he first got a chance to analyze the 23-year-old's abilities up close, but since becoming a Bronco, work has continued apace to add to his exciting skill set.

“When they first got out here, they didn’t know what was going on," Hackett said this week. "He played a lot of press, so we kind of had to transition him to playing off coverage and learning those techniques. He’s really picked those up really well."

Mathis made one of camp's most iconic plays, a diving interception off of Brett Rypien. His coaches paid heed.

"He made an awesome interception yesterday, cutting across the field," Hackett said. "It wasn’t just the technique, but that extra effort to continue to trust himself and run underneath the ball. That was great to see. He’s picking it up. It’s a little different for him because of how he’s played in the past, but he’s picking it up well.”

Working on Maths' technique also appears to be the order of the day for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has also been impressed with how his rookie corner is processing all the information he’s being given.

“We’re working on him—working with him, I should say. He’s doing a really good job and he’s getting better every day,” Evero said. “The big thing for him is just working on his technique. He’s been doing that and has improved vastly. He just has to stay on that trend.”

Mathis is another example of how good scouting can unearth serious talent, but coaching always plays a pivotal role in any player’s development. Helping to smooth the path to success away from the field is important — with Broncos V.P of player development Ray Jackson heavily involved on that side.

Hackett is fully focused on giving his rookies a significant leg up in every possible way, and part of that is understanding just how significant the jump really is from college to the pros. Therefore, having a trusted executive helping the youngsters adjust to life in the paid ranks makes perfect sense in Coach Hackett’s opinion.

“Everybody thinks that that jump is, ‘Oh, you just have to jump right in and do some great things.’ But there is so much to learn. It’s not just the stuff that we do from a playbook standpoint but it’s also how to be a pro off the field and all the things that you do,” Hackett explained. “So, I try to—Ray Jackson does a tremendous job of trying to help those guys and talking with them and teaching them. I am very glad we have him to help them out.”

