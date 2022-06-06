Broncos Address Injury to 'Upset' Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered what appears to be a slight groin injury during Monday's voluntary Organized Team Activity practice.

As NFL Network's James Palmer observed, Jeudy walked off the UC Health Training Center Field "somewhat upset" complaining of groin discomfort. He eventually returned to the sideline, limping and dressed in warmup attire.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed after practice that Jeudy is dealing with a "little tweak" and was removed from the OTA as a precaution. In suggesting the ailment is minor, Hackett indicated that Jeudy might not miss Denver's upcoming mandatory minicamp, scheduled to run June 13-15.

"We're going to play it by ear," he said. "It kind of happened early in practice so I got to find out some more. We're going to do some more tests and stuff like that, and we'll see where we're at."

Following a drop-filled rookie campaign, increasingly snake-bitten Jeudy sat out seven games last due to an ankle injury which limited him to only 38 catches and zero touchdowns. This preceded his May 12 arrest on second-degree criminal tampering and domestic violence-enhancer charges — charges that since have been dropped.

“We have been right there by his side through this whole thing," Hackett said on May 31. "I’m glad that everything has been resolved and it’s time to move forward.”

If Jeudy can stay on the straight and narrow, the former first-round pick faces a career-making opportunity under the wing of new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

And if he can't, fortunately for Denver, there's always the next man up ...

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!