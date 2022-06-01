Big hits and high energy are just two of the tangible reasons the Denver Broncos keep veteran safety Kareem Jackson around. On the intangible side, his veteran leadership can't be underestimated.

Having such skills means that no matter the coach, Jackson's presence makes a difference. It could even be said that for a first-year head coach like Nathaniel Hackett, having Jackson back in the building is priceless.

After Tuesday's practice, Hackett made it clear how he feels about having the 34-year-old safety in the fold.

“I love me some Kareem. I love his intensity and competitiveness,” Hackett said. “I think that’s something that shows up every day. You get out there and this is a guy—heck, he may be as old as me, but he plays hard every snap. He gets into it. He’s talking nonstop. He plays the game like it should be, and I love that about him. I love chirping back and forth with him. It just brings that energy and excitement to practice because that’s real football.”

Jackson is like a throwback to the old days when playing ball was something you did for the love of the game. You get the impression that whether it’s in a sandlot or inside a packed stadium, Jackson suits up because he is hard-wired to do so.

Having made a prodigious living from playing the game he adores, Jackson admitted on Tuesday that he plans to carry on until the wheels fall off his wagon.

“As long as my body allows me to. I feel pretty good right now," Jackson said on Tuesday. "With that comes a lot with me doing stuff on my own outside of the facility and even here. It takes a little while to get going, but I still feel really good. For me, I’m going to go until my body tells me it’s time to hang it up.”

At his age, you would have thought Jackson would be less inclined to face the energetic and mobile quarterback Russell Wilson, especially during entirely voluntary OTAs. It speaks volumes of Jackson's instincts how he's sucking it up and focusing on the long-term upside of sharpening his blade on the superstar quarterback's grinding stone.

“It’s a lot because on Sunday, when you see a guy like that, it sucks. To see him every day, it sucks,” Jackson joked with reporters. “It kind of [makes me mad] sometimes. Seeing a guy like that, you can’t mimic that when you have to go play against guys like that on a Sunday.”

Many in Broncos country would immediately point to the splashy big hits that Jackson can dish out on opponents as being his greatest strength. In truth, that would be underselling his full range of attributes by a wide margin.

Even entering into what will be his 13th season, and deeply immersed in the NFL action, Jackson is still embracing the process of constant learning. Mix that with his dedicated self-improvement and you have finally arrived at what truly sets him apart from other players.

“For me, I’m still learning,” Jackson said. “[It’s a] new defensive scheme. Although it’s kind of similar to what we ran last year, the terminology is different. We’re doing things differently from what I’m used to. I’m still going into meetings rooms and learning.”

