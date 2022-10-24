Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties

As the Denver Broncos embark on their long Trans-Atlantic flight over to London, at least they'll have some extra time to do a little soul-searching.

Five losses in seven games have put the Broncos on the brink of collapse, so we have to assume that first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett is in danger of losing his job. Searching for winning answers has seen Hackett try most things, but changing who calls the plays on offense hasn't been one the Broncos have considered — yet.

“I think we'll always look at everything. I always look at myself, first and foremost,” Hackett said following Denver's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets. “If there's something that we all agree that I might hold the team back or anything like that, sure. I don't think that's the case. I think there are plays to he had there. I think we have been in and out of the huddle. Everything with communication has been really good. But we'll look at everything. We'll always look at everything to try to improve and help this offense.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hackett comes off as a captain who appears willing to go down with his ship. If he is going to pull his team out of its dramatic tailspin, he might have to sacrifice himself for the greater good.

Right now, you feel no matter what play is called in the huddle, the Broncos players on offense would still fail to execute. It's getting to everyone, and No. 1 wide receiver Courtland Sutton let a potential game-changing touchdown opportunity bounce off his hands late on Sunday.

Post-game, the pass-catcher refused to blame anybody but himself for squandering such a golden opportunity. After all, he knows that he and the offense have to make plays when it really matters.

“That play [his target in the end zone], it's on me to go make that play," Sutton said post-game. "You're giving me the opportunity to go make a play. The O-line sat in there and did their job. Everybody did their job for me to be able to go make a play and I just didn't come down with it. The 'DB' made a good play but it's on me to figure out a way to go make a play.”

Sutton's ownership of his own failings is as commendable as it is understandable, and it could be all that's holding the locker room together right now. When you listen to Sutton’s description of how everyone is feeling right now, it feels like he is speaking on behalf of Broncos Country.

“It's the same feeling and you know that it's there,” Sutton said. “Frustration. Disappointment. Anger. Sadness. All of the above.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!