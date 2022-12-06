Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.

Sanders received a five-year, $29.5 million contract from CU, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera. It will be both interesting and fun to see what impact 'Primetime' Sanders can make for the Buffs.

One day removed from presiding over the Broncos' ninth loss of the season, head coach Nathaniel Hackett commented on CU's hiring of Sanders.

“I congratulate him—what a great opportunity," Hackett said of Sanders. "What he did at Jackson State was unbelievable. It shows how good of a coach he is. I’m very excited for him and the state of Colorado to have him here. I met him one time when I was a kid. I remember that, but he probably wouldn’t remember that. It’s 'Primetime.' He’s one of the best to ever play this game, and it’s great to have him here.”

In his three seasons as Jackson State's head coach, Sanders led the school to a 27-5 record (.844) and won the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) twice. He was named SWAC Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022 after arriving in 2020.

Perhaps some of Sanders' coaching swagger can rub off on Hackett, even from Boulder, through some kind of football osmosis. The Broncos sit at 3-9 and are on the brink of completely losing the interest and support of the fan base.

It seems the Broncos have forgotten how to win. And the fingerprints of the usual suspects of a losing football team were there in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Denver's offense failed to reach the red zone, didn't score a touchdown, went 2-of-12 on third down, and scored nine points. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense — the team's bastion and heroic tip of the spear — collapsed on Baltimore's final possession, relinquishing a 91-yard touchdown drive with five minutes left in the game and nursing a six-point lead.

It's been that kind of year for the Broncos.

