Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Says OLB Bradley Chubb has Been 'Unblockable'

The early returns on Bradley Chubb.

Not only are fans excited, but the Denver Broncos are especially so to see what Bradley Chubb can do out this year on the field. By all reports, Chubb has had a great offseason, with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett calling him "unblockable." 

After a great rookie season, Chubb has disappointed as he has dealt with multiple injuries. While the physical injuries are apparent, the mental issues that come from dealing with them can be difficult to overcome. 

Broncos' wideout KJ Hamler opened up about it early this offseason, as he rehabs from a grievous knee injury, and he wasn't the first player to speak on it. 

While Broncos fans watch these players beat up their bodies, and take injuries, the mental side of things is too easily overlooked. Hearing how players are managing these mental issues, and how they can often be harder to overcome than a physical injury, makes it more easily understood by fans.

After Day 1 of Broncos training camp, Chubb was asked about the mental health side of it with all the physical injuries he has battled over the past few years. 

"When people talk about that mental health stuff—it’s real," Chubb said on Wednesday. "The injuries, of course, always bring you down, but when you’re injured, you kind of feel like you’re away from the team. You don’t feel like the person they brought you in here to be. I had a lot of battles with myself internally. My [family] knows, and everybody around me that’s close knows. I’m pass that now, and I’m good to go mentally, physically and all that. It was a tough ride, but I’m glad I’m on the other side of it.”

Dealing with the physical injuries is difficult, but then, as Chubb put it, you feel like you're away from the team. That can be extremely difficult to overcome, especially when the team is struggling. So it's easy for an injured player to feel like it's a personal failing because he isn't out there helping the team. 

It's great to hear that Chubb is passed that, and is seemingly healthy. The Broncos are excited to see what he will do out there on the field, especially with a quarterback that can get out to an early lead in games. 

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during training camp at Dove Valley.
