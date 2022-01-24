WATCH: New 'Frontrunner' for Broncos HC Arrives in Denver

Skip to main content
WATCH: Nathaniel Hackett Arrives in Denver for Second HC Interview with Broncos

Hackett is among three finalists for the gig.

Nathaniel Hackett, one of three reported finalists to become the Broncos' next head coach, arrived in Denver on Monday for his second interview with team brass.

9News' Mike Klis provided video of the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator after he touched down in the Mile High City and was whisked away to Dove Valley by Broncos officials.

Klis also suggested the timing of Hackett's meeting — two days removed from Green Bay's stunning playoff loss — could mean he's the new "frontrunner" for the job, potentially overtaking Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

"First one in would seem to make Hackett frontrunner to become Broncos next head coach," Klis tweeted. "Makes sense for building consistency w/your QB. Especially if QB becomes Aaron Rodgers. Dan Quinn also scheduled for 2nd interview at Broncos HQ. But if all goes well w/Hackett …"

Hackett reportedly had a "strong" first interview with Broncos general manager George Paton and now is free to accept the position, if offered.

Read More

Likewise for Quinn, whose second meeting with Paton and company is slated to take place later this week, per Klis. The 51-year-old, long considered the favorite to land in Denver, is interviewing Monday for the New York Giants' HC vacancy. He's also drawn interest from the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings.

The Broncos won't be able to hold another sitdown with its third finalist, Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, until after Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

A decision on the 18th head man in franchise history is growing closer, although not imminent. Paton spent Sunday informing candidates who were eliminated from consideration, narrowing a field that also included Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

If hired, Hackett tentatively is expected to bring along Getsy as Denver's offensive coordinator.

