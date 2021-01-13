Broncos' New GM George Paton Hopes to Awaken a 'Sleeping Giant'

On Wednesday, the Denver Broncos announced George Paton as the team's new general manager. Paton succeeds John Elway, who spent 10 seasons as the Broncos' GM but will now step away to be the president of football operations, allowing the new hire to shape the team's direction.

Paton will be teamed up with head coach Vic Fangio, who was a huge proponent of the 51-year-old landing the GM job according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis. As a highly sought-after GM candidate in the NFL over the last few years, Paton has been very choosy and picky about which job to take.

Up until Wednesday, Paton had turned down every opportunity that had knocked on his door. So, why the Broncos? A team coming off four-straight losing seasons and in the same division as the World-Champion Kansas City Chiefs? Paton's first statement as Broncos GM shed some light.

"It is an honor to be named General Manager of an iconic franchise with a championship tradition like the Denver Broncos," Paton said. "This organization has great resources, tremendous people, a talented young core of players and an outstanding coaching staff.

"In many ways, I feel like this team is a sleeping giant. For me, it is the right place and the right time for this opportunity."

As a "sleeping giant", Paton ostensibly must believe that with his know-how, and a few tweaks to the roster, the Broncos can be awakened to realize their true potential. This roster does have a "talented young core" of players, starting on the offensive side of the ball.

Only time will tell what Paton opts to do with Drew Lock and the quarterback position, but setting that aside for a moment, the new GM will inherit the best offensive line the Broncos have had in years, an explosive receiving corps teeming with menace, which includes third-year tight end Noah Fant, and a pair of former Pro Bowl running backs still in the prime of their respective careers.

Defensively, Paton has many of the right pieces in place. Similarly to the Lock question, Paton will have to answer what to do with Von Miller, but setting him aside as well, Bradley Chubb earned a Pro Bowl nod this year and he did so not at full strength as he worked back from the ACL tear that claimed most of his 2019 campaign.

The Broncos have a pair of young(ish) off-ball linebackers who played well in 2020, a talented cornerback still in his prime in Bryce Callahan, and some dynamic youth on the defensive line. Paton will have to quickly resolve the Justin Simmons situation, and also what to do with the soon-to-be 33-year-old Kareem Jackson.

Getting Shelby Harris re-signed and back on the D-line would be a shot in the arm and bolster that unit, even if it meant saying goodbye to Jurrell Casey — and A.J. Bouye for that matter. The Broncos have some youth at cornerback, still, but could use an infusion of talent.

The Broncos aren't as far off from competing as their 2020 record would indicate. That's why fans and media alike, for the most part, were so bullish about Denver's chances last year.

Then, the injury bug cut the legs out from beneath the Broncos, claiming their best player on offense (Courtland Sutton) and defense (Miller) in little more than a week's time. Paton concluded his statement by telegraphing his commitment to the grind and to strive to do everything within his power and ken to awaken that "sleeping giant"

"Throughout this process, I felt a real connection with Joe, John and Vic. It feels like home. We share the same values on winning and doing things the right way," Paton continued. "While it is difficult to leave the Vikings, the relationships I enjoyed in Minnesota are for life. I am truly grateful for the Wilf family, Rick Spielman, Rob Brzezinski, Mike Zimmer and the entire Vikings organization. Thank you for treating us like family.

"I believe in hard work, the grind and not taking any shortcuts to achieve our goals. Drafting and developing players is the No. 1 priority. We will be aggressive—but not reckless—in adding talent to our roster.

"Our family has heard nothing but great things about Colorado, especially the passionate fans in Broncos Country. Along with my wife Barbara and children Bella and Beau, we are proud to now call Denver our home.

"I can't wait to get to work. Go Broncos!"

For now, the big decisions will have to be set aside. Paton will return to Denver on Saturday to get to work.

Paton's arrival reminds me of a Star Wars trailer from 2015.

"There's been an awakening."

