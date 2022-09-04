Skip to main content

3 Broncos Next in Line For an Extension

The Denver Broncos have unfinished business in getting these three players locked up.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received a five-year, $245 million extension to keep him with the team for seven years. There was no question that the Broncos would get a deal done to keep Wilson around for the foreseeable future. 

However, there are still a few Broncos who could be negotiating a new contract to extend their stay in the Mile High City. Which players are next in line for a contract extension? 

Let's dive in. 

Bradley Chubb | OLB

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Edge rusher is the second most important position behind quarterback in the NFL. While Chubb hasn’t been available to the Broncos consistently, when he’s on the field, he commands much attention from the opposing offense. 

Going into 2022, the healthiest he’s been since his rookie campaign, Chubb could produce a similar stat line to 2018. Having Randy Gregory playing opposite him only increases his chances of making game-breaking plays. 

Edge rushers get paid handsomely on the open market, so Denver would be wise to lock Chubb up before his price skyrockets. Due to his injury history impacting his play the last few years, a two-year 'prove-it' deal could be in the cards for the former top-5 draft pick at around $15 million per year.

Dre’Mont Jones | DL

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jones has been a workhorse on the defensive line for the past three years. Broncos Country has been waiting for him to have his break-out season, and he’s poised to do it finally this year. 

While Jones' run defense still needs improvement, his pass-rush ability is where he makes his money. Interior pass rush is vital, and with Chubb and Gregory rushing on both edges, Jones will have plenty of opportunities to feast in the middle. 

The Broncos should hedge their bets and extend Jones before he plays into a much higher pay grade. A three to four-year extension at $14- 16 million per year sounds about right.  

Dalton Risner | OL

Dalton Risner

The former Kansas State stand-out has had his ups and downs in Dove Valley but is an essential piece on the offensive line. Dalton Risner’s best season was in Rich Scangarello’s offensive system of 2019, where zone blocking was significantly utilized.

With Nathaniel Hackett employing a similar West Coast offense prioritizing the wide zone rushing attack, Risner should return to form. Continuity for the offensive line is critical, almost like a brotherhood, and to mess with that chemistry can make or break your protection.

Re-signing Risner should be in consideration at around $6-8 million per year. It's also possible to get a discount because he is a hometown kid, but that isn't guaranteed. 

