Jerry Jeudy lost his head during Sunday's spirited loss to the Chiefs, screaming at and bumping an official whom Jeudy felt missed an obvious display of defensive holding.

The Denver Broncos wide receiver was fortunate not to be flagged — or ejected — for making contact with the referee. Nevertheless, his actions will have severe consequences.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL will impose a "big fine" on Jeudy, possibly as soon as Monday afternoon. Further, Florio reports, a suspension "currently isn't expected, but that could change."

Plastered across social media, Jeudy's outburst featured three distinct no-nos: removing his helmet on the field of play, verbally confronting a ref, and physically accosting that ref.

Jeudy later admitted his mistake.

“I was just—on that certain play, I got held," he said after the game. "I was just frustrated because we didn’t have things going, so I was out there playing with frustration wanting to make a play for my team. I feel like at that point, I was just held and that should’ve been called but I have to know how to control my anger and just move on from there.”

Unfettered by the incident, Jeudy went on to a career-best performance in the 34-28 defeat, shagging eight of nine targets for 73 yards and three touchdowns — the first Broncos WR to post a hat trick since Demaryius Thomas.

“I thought Jerry really stepped up," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in his post-game address. "[WR] Courtland [Sutton] being down, a lot of guys being down, [WR] KJ [Hamler], [WR] Tim [Patrick], all those guys. Jerry is a guy that had an opportunity. We changed his position this week. He went out there and he embraced it. It was hard at first because they started doubling him. They were trying to take him away, they knew that we wanted to attack with him. I think that was where a lot of that frustration came from. We talked on the sideline because of that frustration but he just kept his head down and kept working. He showed up with those three touchdowns, which I thought were awesome, especially the one on the fourth-and-seven. That was an unbelievably critical time. Particularly battling back, it was great to see.”

