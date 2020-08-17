Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam: Which TE has More Potential?

Since Albert Okwuegbunam was drafted by the Denver Broncos, fans have hyped him up. However, expectations for the 2020 season might be unfairly high considering where Okwuegbunam's at in his development.

His niche role isn't likely to be a big one. It's safe to say that expectations need to be tempered quite a bit, at least for this year when it comes to the rookie fourth-round tight end.

However, there's a hot take floating around out there involving Okwuegbunam and that is that he has more potential in the NFL than Noah Fant. It's a rich take but is there any truth to it?

Fant, a first-round draft pick taken 20th overall, has to have more potential than a fourth-round pick, right?

Well, that's typically true but not always the case. Players fail for multiple reasons and sometimes the player with more potential than a guy with a clear and easier path to contribute will not receive the same opportunity as the one with the higher draft pedigree.

It might seem like a rich take but his is a topic worth digging into.

Both Fant and Okwuegbunam have good size and are great athlete. Both have a different skill-set and they use their size and athleticism in unique ways, just as they have different weaknesses.

So back to the hot take; which of these players really does have more potential?

I do my best to answer in the video above. Be sure to sound off with your opinion in the comment section below.

