SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam: Which TE has More Potential?

Erick Trickel

Since Albert Okwuegbunam was drafted by the Denver Broncos, fans have hyped him up. However, expectations for the 2020 season might be unfairly high considering where Okwuegbunam's at in his development. 

His niche role isn't likely to be a big one. It's safe to say that expectations need to be tempered quite a bit, at least for this year when it comes to the rookie fourth-round tight end. 

However, there's a hot take floating around out there involving Okwuegbunam and that is that he has more potential in the NFL than Noah Fant. It's a rich take but is there any truth to it? 

Fant, a first-round draft pick taken 20th overall, has to have more potential than a fourth-round pick, right? 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Well, that's typically true but not always the case. Players fail for multiple reasons and sometimes the player with more potential than a guy with a clear and easier path to contribute will not receive the same opportunity as the one with the higher draft pedigree. 

It might seem like a rich take but his is a topic worth digging into.

Both Fant and Okwuegbunam have good size and are great athlete. Both have a different skill-set and they use their size and athleticism in unique ways, just as they have different weaknesses. 

So back to the hot take; which of these players really does have more potential? 

I do my best to answer in the video above. Be sure to sound off with your opinion in the comment section below. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Second-Round WR KJ Hamler Leaves Practice Early Walking 'Slowly'

The Broncos' second-round wideout left Sunday's practice early, walking perhaps a tad gingerly. But a report says he'll be good to go on Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

Snowmatt345

Jerry Jeudy is 'Making Defenders Look Silly' at Broncos Camp

The Broncos rookie first-rounder is proving to be as advertised.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Broncos Camp: Melvin Gordon Shares his Initial Impressions of Drew Lock

Melvin Gordon is a newcomer to Dove Valley but he's already fallen in line behind the Broncos' young quarterback Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

Broncos Are Asking More Out of LB Todd Davis in a Contract Year

Vic Fangio is placing a bigger onus on Todd Davis in 2020. Does the veteran linebacker have it in him to improve his coverage?

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

How Jeudy & Hamler can Make Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Even Better

It's self-evident how the drafting of Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can help Drew Lock. But how does the arrival of this young receiving duo actually help Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton?

Erick Trickel

by

BobMorris

Analyzing the Pros & Cons from Drew Lock's Five-Game Audition: Week 13

Drew Lock won his first career start but it wasn't all pretty. Join us in a breakdown of the film that shows some excellent QB play but also where Lock has room for improvement.

Erick Trickel

Broncos TE Austin Fort Suffers Setback With Knee, Requires Surgery

Austin Fort's young NFL career can't catch a break.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

WATCH: The Play That Hints at What Could be Bryce Callahan's Big NFL Comeback

You've heard about Jerry Jeudy's big day at Broncos camp but cornerback Bryce Callahan had one of the highlight plays of practice. Does this mean Callahan is back?

Luke Patterson

by

CarlDumler

Broncos Sign Veteran DL DeShawn Williams

The Broncos are giving DeShawn Williams another shot to make the 53-man roster.

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

Ranking the AFC West: Offensive Line | Broncos Leapfrog Two Rivals

The Broncos offensive line is often the butt of the joke in the Mile High City but how does this new-look unit measure up to the rivals in the AFC West?

Lance Sanderson

by

Chad Jensen