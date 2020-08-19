SI.com
NT Mike Purcell is Rising to Meet Broncos' Elevated Expectations for Him

BobMorris

The Denver Broncos have had the good fortune in finding productive defensive linemen, sometimes where people least expect. Shelby Harris, of course, was a futures contract signing who developed into an important contributor and a fan-favorite. 

And last year, journeyman Mike Purcell was inserted into the starting lineup at nose tackle and performed well as a run defender. Purcell, who is now playing under the second-round restricted free-agent tender, finds himself in a different situation this year. 

In 2019, he was fighting for a roster spot. Now, he's the incumbent starting nose tackle. But Purcell, following Monday's practice session, said he isn't changing his mindset. He told head coach Vic Fangio that he intends to keep competing like his job is on the line.

"[Fangio] kind of asked how it feels to be a little comfortable having a position here," Purcell said. "I told him my mentality’s not going to change. I’m going to fight the same way I did every single year.

"As soon as you feel like you get complacent sometimes, it’s sometimes when things can turn for the worst. I’ve battled through hell and back, so I’m just going to keep my mentality the same way."

The attitude Purcell brings is key to improving as an NFL player. And after seeing extensive snaps last season, Fangio thinks Purcell can only get better from here.

"It’s the first time, last year, that he had that much playing time in the NFL," Fangio said following Monday's practice. "He did well with it, but now that he’s been able to watch and study himself in the offseason and now has the knowledge that he’s one of us and he’s got a job for the first time in his career provided he plays the same that he did last year—I think we should see some improvement with him."

Fangio expects that Purcell will take a similar role to last season in which he plays nose tackle, but the head coach says he'll mix him in on nickel sub-packages on some early downs.

Purcell has played for Fangio before — back when the Broncos' head coach was a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. Purcell has noticed how Fangio has grown into this role as head coach.

"In my eyes, he’s going to take responsibility for lot," Purcell said. "He’s going to lead us a lot. It’s just something that—I don’t know. It’s hard to explain it. I see a lot of growth through the whole coaching staff, through the whole team as well."

Purcell admitted that he'll miss Derek Wolfe, who left the Broncos in free agency to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. But the Broncos acquired veteran Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennesee Titans. 

With the experience, knowledge, and intensity Casey brings to the team, and Purcell said he's fit right in.

"Jelling-wise, when we’re out there playing, I think it’s been going really well," Purcell said. "It can only get better from now on. Now we’ve got the pads on. We can really bang, really feel each other out how we play and how certain things could play out for each other. It’s been going really well, and I only expect it to get better.”

There's plenty of competition for playing time among the defensive linemen. Purcell has been impressed with second-year player Dre'Mont Jones and 2020 third-round pick McTelvin Agim. Purcell said those two, plus the likes of Casey, Harris, fourth-year player DeMarcus Walker and free-agent addition Christian Covington, make for a competitive group, with each bringing a unique quality to the defense.

"They all have different aspects of the game that you pick up from wherever you’ve been and however you’ve played," Purcell said. "You can always pass on to them. With the talent that they have—Dre’ showed out last year."

And Purcell mentioned a key reason why so many defensive linemen in recent years have thrived while playing with the Broncos.

"This year [Jones] has all the tools that he—with the tools that he’s bringing in and the tools that [Defensive Line Coach] Bill [Kollar] can teach them as well as the rest of the vets, he can only go up and get better," Purcell said. "That’s what we hope and that’s what we expect."

Kollar is a coach Broncos fans can feel lucky to have. There are many defensive linemen who've excelled under his tutelage. 

Count Purcell among them now, and there's plenty of reason to believe that, under Kollar's guidance, he will continue to be a key contributor to the Broncos defense.

Drew Lock is trying to strike the right balance when it comes to pushing the ball down the field and protecting it along the way. It's a tricky business.

Chad Jensen