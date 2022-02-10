Report: Broncos Land Coach Who Led Top-10 Defense

Skip to main content
Team(s)
Temple Owls, Villanova Wildcats, Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos Hire Temple Co-DC Ola Adams as Assistant Secondary Coach

Adams coordinated a top-10 defense at Villanova in 2021.

Continuing to renovate their suddenly-youthful staff, the Denver Broncos are "set to hire" Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams as assistant secondary coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday.

Adams joined the Owls program in January after spending seven seasons at Villanova, the last three as defensive coordinator/secondary coach. He previously served as the school's cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator (2017-18) and running backs coach (2015-16).

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

In 2021, the Wildcats ranked within the top-10 in several defensive categories, including total defense (seventh), passing yards per game (162.4), yards per play (4.28), and interceptions (19). Adams' unit also finished 15th in third-down conversion rate and 19th against the run, helping Villanova to a 10-3 record and Colonial Athletic Association co-championship.

An ex-free safety himself, Adams presumably will work under Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, one of few Vic Fangio-era holdovers retained by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The two have plenty of talent at their disposal with safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II leading Denver's back end, which placed eighth in the NFL against the pass last season, allowing 214.8 air yards per game.

Read More

Adams is the latest assistant brought aboard by Hackett, who's also hired Justin Outten (offensive coordinator), Klint Kubiak (quarterbacks/pass game coordinator), Butch Barry (offensive line), Ben Steele (assistant offensive line), Peter Hansen (linebackers), and Mike Mallory (assistant special teams coordinator).

The Broncos are expected to name Los Angeles Rams secondary boss Ejiro Evero as its next defensive coordinator following Super Bowl 56.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) celebrates with cornerback Ronald Darby (21) and safety Justin Simmons (31) after a play in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Land Coach Who Led Top-10 Defense

3 minutes ago
Denver Broncos assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Vikings Hire Former Broncos' Assistant Chris Kuper as O-Line Coach

1 hour ago
Denver Broncos GM George Paton introduces Nathaniel Hackett, who has agreed to terms to become the club s head coach at a press conference at UC Health Training Center.
News

GM George Paton Addresses Future of Multiple Broncos Free Agents

21 hours ago
Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) in action against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: 5 Sleeper Edge Rushers

22 hours ago
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck (83) prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

WATCH: Broncos FB/TE Andrew Beck Named NFL's Salute to Service Award Winner

Feb 9, 2022
Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
News

1 Winner, 2 Losers from Broncos Reportedly Aiming to Hire Ejiro Evero as DC

Feb 9, 2022
Klint Kubiak
News

Klint Kubiak Unveils his 3 Core Philosophies as Broncos QBs Coach

Feb 9, 2022
Aaron Rodgers
News

Report: Broncos Add Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate to Coaching Staff

Feb 8, 2022
omedian and television producer Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios, sued Comcast and Charter Communications for racial discrimination. Xxx Business Series Hosted By Paul Brunson
News

Report: Media Mogul Byron Allen to Bid for Ownership of Broncos

Feb 8, 2022