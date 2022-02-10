Report: Broncos Land Coach Who Led Top-10 Defense

Continuing to renovate their suddenly-youthful staff, the Denver Broncos are "set to hire" Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams as assistant secondary coach, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday.

Adams joined the Owls program in January after spending seven seasons at Villanova, the last three as defensive coordinator/secondary coach. He previously served as the school's cornerbacks coach/special teams coordinator (2017-18) and running backs coach (2015-16).

In 2021, the Wildcats ranked within the top-10 in several defensive categories, including total defense (seventh), passing yards per game (162.4), yards per play (4.28), and interceptions (19). Adams' unit also finished 15th in third-down conversion rate and 19th against the run, helping Villanova to a 10-3 record and Colonial Athletic Association co-championship.

An ex-free safety himself, Adams presumably will work under Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker, one of few Vic Fangio-era holdovers retained by new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The two have plenty of talent at their disposal with safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II leading Denver's back end, which placed eighth in the NFL against the pass last season, allowing 214.8 air yards per game.

Adams is the latest assistant brought aboard by Hackett, who's also hired Justin Outten (offensive coordinator), Klint Kubiak (quarterbacks/pass game coordinator), Butch Barry (offensive line), Ben Steele (assistant offensive line), Peter Hansen (linebackers), and Mike Mallory (assistant special teams coordinator).

The Broncos are expected to name Los Angeles Rams secondary boss Ejiro Evero as its next defensive coordinator following Super Bowl 56.

