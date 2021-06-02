Mahomes Issues 'Challenge' to Aaron Rodgers on Joining Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomes the "challenge" of facing Aaron Rodgers twice a year — at least — should the three-time NFL MVP land in the AFC West this summer and make things "a little tougher" on the perennial Super Bowl contender.

"Obviously, it'd be awesome," Mahomes recently said, via NFL.com. "To have that challenge ... two times a year, every single year would be a great, great opportunity. I mean, he's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I've watched play and learned a lot from. But definitely, if he came to the AFC West, it would just make it a little tougher for us, but we're up to the challenge."

You'll notice that Mahomes did not directly mention Denver, viewed as the frontrunner for a blockbuster Rodgers trade if the disgruntled 37-year-old finagles his way out of Green Bay. That's probably because the Las Vegas Raiders are another rumored suitor in the Rodgers sweepstakes, and technicalities are a five-letter word.

The Raiders last beat the Mahomes-led Chiefs in October.

The Broncos haven't conquered the Chiefs — Mahomes or not — since September 2015, a string of 11-straight losses.

“We’ve lost to the Kansas City Chiefs five years in a row. I want to change that sh-t,” linebacker Von Miller exclaimed last month.

The Broncos, as they're currently constructed, have enough talent to split with Kansas City in 2021. Adding Rodgers, last season's version, gives them a fighting chance at a sweep, provided the Canton-bound graybeard outduels his $503 million counterpart.

For now, however, file this under "Fantasyland." Green Bay insists Rodgers "will not" be traded in the weeks ahead, and its shot-callers hold most of the negotiational cards.

But if the situation changes, as many feel it might ... game on.

