Mahomes Issues 'Challenge' to Aaron Rodgers on Joining Broncos

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Patrick Mahomes: 'It'd Be Awesome' if Aaron Rodgers Joins Broncos

Ball's in your court, Aaron.
Author:
Publish date:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomes the "challenge" of facing Aaron Rodgers twice a year — at least — should the three-time NFL MVP land in the AFC West this summer and make things "a little tougher" on the perennial Super Bowl contender.

"Obviously, it'd be awesome," Mahomes recently said, via NFL.com. "To have that challenge ... two times a year, every single year would be a great, great opportunity. I mean, he's a heck of a football player. He's been doing it for a long time that I've watched play and learned a lot from. But definitely, if he came to the AFC West, it would just make it a little tougher for us, but we're up to the challenge."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

You'll notice that Mahomes did not directly mention Denver, viewed as the frontrunner for a blockbuster Rodgers trade if the disgruntled 37-year-old finagles his way out of Green Bay. That's probably because the Las Vegas Raiders are another rumored suitor in the Rodgers sweepstakes, and technicalities are a five-letter word.

The Raiders last beat the Mahomes-led Chiefs in October.

The Broncos haven't conquered the Chiefs — Mahomes or not — since September 2015, a string of 11-straight losses.

“We’ve lost to the Kansas City Chiefs five years in a row. I want to change that sh-t,” linebacker Von Miller exclaimed last month.

The Broncos, as they're currently constructed, have enough talent to split with Kansas City in 2021. Adding Rodgers, last season's version, gives them a fighting chance at a sweep, provided the Canton-bound graybeard outduels his $503 million counterpart.

For now, however, file this under "Fantasyland." Green Bay insists Rodgers "will not" be traded in the weeks ahead, and its shot-callers hold most of the negotiational cards.

But if the situation changes, as many feel it might ... game on.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

USATSI_13582060
News

Mahomes Issues 'Challenge' to Aaron Rodgers on Joining Broncos

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Analyzing Vic Fangio's Exciting Progress Report on Rookie CB Patrick Surtain II

USATSI_16012113
News

Report: Broncos Get Definitive Answer on Aaron Rodgers Trade

Drew Lock, Peyton Manning
News

Peyton Manning Clears the Air on Truth of Drew Lock's Offseason Training

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Teddy Bridgewater Explains How Working With Saints' HC Sean Payton Could Catapult him in Denver

Bradley Chubb, Aaron Rodgers
News

Bradley Chubb Included in Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade Package? Not so Fast

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kenneth Murray (56) attempts to make the tackle during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
News

Is 2021 Melvin Gordon's Last With Broncos? Here's the Bottom Line

Drew Lock
News

Drew Lock Fires Back With Message for his Uber-Vocal Critics & Media Doubters

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

What Broncos Fans Should Really Expect From Von Miller's Comeback