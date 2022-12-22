Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Good things come to those who wait. After being snubbed during last year's NFL accolade season, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl roster.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons was named a first alternate. That means that if any of the Pro Bowl starters bow out, whether due to injury or a Super Bowl berth, Simmons will be the next man up, which would still technically count on his resume as an NFL all-star nod.

Surtain was Denver's first-round draft pick in 2021 (No. 9 overall) and quickly became a starter. His rookie resume was Pro Bowl-caliber.

'PS2' has started all 14 games for the Broncos this season as the team's No. 1 cornerback. He has earned a true 'shutdown corner' reputation for snuffing out opposing No. 1 receivers from the game plan.

This season, Surtain has notched 55 tackles (42 solo), two interceptions, 10 passes defended, and one forced fumble. He is also just one of five AFC cornerbacks to accumulate multiple interceptions and 10-plus pass break-ups while as a starter in all of his team's games.

Among players drafted in 2021, Surtain has produced the most interceptions (six) and passes defended (24). Jaycee Horn (Carolina), Caleb Farley (Tennessee), Greg Newsome II (Cleveland), and Eric Stokes (Green Bay) were also first-round draft picks last year. Horn was the first selected (at No. 8), followed by Surtain.

Surtain is the sixth Broncos cornerback to earn a Pro Bowl selection since the 1970 merger, joining Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey (eight nods), Ring-of-Famer Louis Wright (five nods), Chris Harris, Jr. (four), Aqib Talib (four), and O'Neal (one).

The Broncos know they have something special in Surtain. This accolade is just the beginning, and it would be an upset if he didn't garner All-Pro honors this season, too.

It's unfortunate that the Broncos only had one player named to this year's Pro Bowl, but that's the collateral effect of being a sub-.500 team. It's a problem that has haunted worthy players over the past seven years who have turned in Pro Bowl-caliber performances at the individual level, only to be overlooked because of the team's collective lack of success.

For now, though, tip your cap to Surtain — and GM George Paton for drafting him amid calls for the Broncos to take a quarterback at that slot in the 2021 NFL draft.

