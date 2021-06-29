Ex-Broncos QB Paxton Lynch Signs with New Football Team

Sports Illustrated home
Ex-Broncos QB Paxton Lynch Joins CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

Who could have seen this coming ...
Paxton Lynch — remember him? — is heading north of the border.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback, widely regarded as one of the biggest busts in franchise history, signed an undisclosed contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Monday.

Chosen No. 26 overall in the 2016 draft, Lynch lasted just two full seasons in Denver, famously losing consecutive QB competitions to Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round pick. He was demoted to third-string amid the 2018 preseason, usurped by both Case Keenum and Chad Kelly, before earning his walking papers.

Lynch, 27, finished his Broncos tenure with as many starts (4) as touchdown passes (4) as interceptions (4).

The "cannon"-armed signal-caller, to quote the Roughriders' press release, spent the 2019 offseason with the Seattle Seahawks and the regular season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad. Lynch eventually was promoted to Pittsburgh's active roster but never attempted a pass. He was released during Sept. 2020 final cuts and failed to latch on elsewhere.

A cursory glance at Saskatchewan's depth chart shows Lynch as the No. 2 QB behind Cody Fajardo. The team also has Mason Fine, Isaac Harker, and Tom Flacco — the younger brother of ex-Broncos QB Joe Flacco — at the position.

