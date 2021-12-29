Broncos Predicted to Trade for Aaron Rodgers, Sign Pro Bowl WR

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Peter King Pitches Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers-to-Denver Trade & WR Davante Adams Signing

    Bonafide NFL insiders continue to speculate on Aaron Rodgers landing in the Mile High City.
    Author:

    For the better part of the last year, Denver Broncos fans have been subject to rampant speculation and rumors revolving around Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On the morning of the 2021 NFL draft, news broke that Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and that a trade to Denver was fait accompli. 

    This, one day removed from the Broncos acquiring Teddy Bridgewater via trade. Of course, no Rodgers-to-Denver trade materialized and although he held out until the 11th hour, the three-time MVP reported to Packers training camp under the purported terms that after the 2021 season, Green Bay would agree to 'review' his situation. 

    Rodgers has been on a tear, providing yet another phenomenal sequel to his 2020 MVP campaign. With the Broncos suffering under the quarterbacking hands of Bridgewater and Drew Lock, and destined for another losing season under Vic Fangio, rumors and speculation have begun to ratchet up again with league insiders pointing to Denver as the ideal landing spot for Rodgers in 2022. 

    NBC Sports lauded writer Peter King is one of the most prominent names tying Rodgers to the Mile High City. Assuming that Fangio is dismissed on Black Monday, what if the Broncos hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to replace him? 

    Such a hire would grease the rails for Rodgers to land in Denver. In his latest column, King pitched just that as well as a big-time wide receiver signing to make complete this Green and Gold migration west. 

    "I have no idea what Rodgers thinks deep down inside. And if, as it turns out, he decides he wants to leave after this season, this might be a Rodgers idea for a deal after the season:

    "a. Say Denver loses three of the last four to finish 8-9. Vic Fangio, with his third sub-.500 year in three seasons as coach, could be replaced with Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

    "b. Denver could use a good chunk of its $49 million in 2022 cap space to reach a long-term agreement with free-agent wide receiver Davante Adams of the Packers.

    "c. Denver could trade first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023, plus wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, to Green Bay for Rodgers."

    It sounds good in theory. If, indeed, Adams departs Green Bay, the Packers could find Jeudy as a very alluring asset that Denver could package to land Rodgers. 

    Without consistent quarterback play, Jeudy has languished in Denver since arriving as the team's first-round pick in 2020. Perhaps that's a tad hyperbolic as Jeudy did post one of the most prolific rookie receiving seasons in Broncos history. 

    This season, though, Jeudy suffered an early injury that landed him on injured reserve for half the year and since his return, the Broncos' passing game has been painful to watch. Denver invested in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick by way of an in-season extension for each, so trading Jeudy away wouldn't be as painful as you might think, especially if GM George Paton were to allocate some of that 2022 salary-cap space to sign Adams. 

    When Peyton Manning joined the Broncos in 2012, to cushion his landing, GM John Elway went out and signed his 'super-slot' Brandon Stokley, as well as former Indianapolis tight end Jacob Tamme. It helped the suddenly transplanted Manning settle into his new football environs. 

    Bringing Adams to Denver would offer Rodgers a similar comfort. Teamed up with Sutton, Patrick, and the speedster KJ Hamler, Adams would complete a fearsome wideout arsenal for Rodgers. 

    And that's to say nothing of tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam — two guys whose playmaking talent has similarly been squandered by sub-par quarterback play. Adding Rodgers to that mix could see both tight ends rocket into the NFL stratosphere. 

    As King concludes, Rodgers could opt to just ride it out in Green Bay in what will be a contract 2022 year. He would be 39 years old and entering his age-40 season if the Broncos were to sign him as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. 

    By then, Paton could have already found his guy under center, if the Broncos were to consummate a deal with Seattle to land Russell Wilson (who also purportedly wants out of his NFL city) or if a high-round draft pick were to be invested on a quarterback in 2022. Like, say, Liberty's Malik Willis, or Ole Miss' Matt Corral. 

    There will always be teams clamoring for a chance to land Rodgers, whether via trade or the open market. But the Broncos don't have the prerogative to throw away another losing season in hopes of signing Rodgers in 2023 — with no guarantees. 

