Peyton Manning saved this franchise from the doldrums once... is he about to do it again?

Before the Denver Broncos were bounced at home by the Cincinnati Bengals, the fan base received some exciting news about the potential future of the franchise. Thank goodness, as the Broncos have essentially been eliminated from the NFL postseason despite being mathematically alive in the hunt.

Bad quarterback play, dysfunctional coaching, and a lack of a winning culture have haunted the Broncos the last six seasons and all the above can be attributed to the lack of accountability at the top of the organization and that vacancy stretches all the way up to ownership.

It’s no secret that team president Joe Ellis, also one of three members of the Pat Bowlen Trust, is planning to transition from running the team to handing over the operations to a controlling owner. Fans have heard various rumors about the potential candidates that could bid for the sale of the Broncos.

Before the Week 15 matchup in Denver on Sunday morning, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that the sale of the franchise could be finalized as early as this spring and that former quarterback Peyton Manning could be a minority shareholder.

“Sources said former Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning, who is very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well, has already had discussions with several of the groups expected to be favorites to land the team, and his strong ties to Denver, where his family has lived since his playing days, and universal respect throughout the football world, would be a boon to any potential ownership group aligned with him.”

Manning, a Hall of Famer, rode off into the sunset after leading the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50 and has since found red-hot success and popularity with ESPN’s Manning-Cast featuring Peyton and his fellow Super Bowl-winning brother Eli commenting live on Monday Night Football games alongside celebrity guests. You can also catch Peyton’s Places on ESPN+ in addition to various ventures from the 45-year-old.

Manning has called Denver home for his family since retiring from pro football. It’s also been speculated that the impending sale of the Broncos could set an NFL record that could approach $3 billion. Just three years ago, the Carolina Panthers were sold for $2.3 billion to David Tepper with rumors that Manning was offered an opportunity to bid on the team.

In 2014, the late Pat Bowlen stepped down from day-to-day operations of the Broncos as a result of the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease which tragically claimed his life in 2019. Since then, Bowlen's three-person trust that includes Ellis, Rich Slivka, and Mary Kelly has overseen a dark era of mediocrity and irrelevance on the field for a half-decade.

The Broncos have failed to reach the playoffs since hoisting their third Lombardi Trophy in 2015 and have largely been in disarray with a revolving door at quarterback and head coach. La Canfora’s report also revealed that GM George Paton will more than likely not make significant changes with just three games left of the regular season.

“The timing of the sale could also have an impact on football operations, as often owners are keen to begin putting their own people in place on the business side and in football operations. If the Broncos are under new ownership, then a change is still possible in March. But the team as presently constructed will review any coaching changes necessary immediately after the season.”

Maybe good things truly come to those who wait. Do you remember what it felt like when Peyton chose the Broncos in free agency back in 2012?

The fan base rose from the ashes like a phoenix and had one hell of a ride with No. 18 behind center. Just imagine what Manning could do in the front office as an elite member of the Broncos brass.

