Broncos Receive Curious Pick by PFF for 'Least Favorite' Move of Free Agency

What move did George Paton make since free agency opened that PFF didn't like? The answer might surprise you.

Denver Broncos' GM George Paton has been receiving high praise around the national media landscape for his free-agent moves this offseason. While the decision to move on from running back Phillip Lindsay, who later signed with the Houston Texans after Denver rescinded its original-round restricted free-agent tender, all-in-all, you would be hard-pressed to find anyone complaining about the roster moves Paton has made so far this offseason.

Not that Denver has been overly active so far in free agency. Unlike teams like the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars that had ample cap space compared to many of their league counterparts, the Broncos have mostly been prudent with their cap dollars.

Super Bowls aren't typically 'won' by virtue of free agency signings but it's easy for teams to set themselves back by tossing around money to the wrong players. Pro Football Focus, who recently identified each NFL teams' worst offseason move, had an interesting opinion on the Broncos' most regrettable decision.

PFF's conclusion? None. No move qualifies as 'worst' because they've all been good.

DENVER BRONCOS: NONE Like the Browns, Denver only made a handful of moves to start the 2021 league year, but they were all significant ones that attacked their biggest weakness: The cornerback room. Callahan, who played both on the outside and in the slot, was the third-highest-graded cornerback in coverage last year, and the Broncos' cornerback room still ranked 22nd among the 32 units in coverage grade.

The Broncos made a move right out of the gate in free agency to address the issue by signing Ronald Darby. He was one of the most productive cornerbacks in the league this past season for the Washington Football Team, racking up 17 forced incompletions. That tied with James Bradberry for the most at the position. In single coverage, Darby joined Callahan as one of the five highest-graded corners.

As good as Darby's signing was by Fangio and new general manager George Paton, the move of the week was swooping in and grabbing Kyle Fuller following his release from the Chicago Bears.

Fuller was once a Fangio disciple in the Windy City, and he enjoyed the best years of his NFL career in the Denver head coach’s system. In 2017 and 2018, Fangio’s final two seasons as Chicago’s defensive coordinator, Fuller was one of the five highest-graded outside cornerbacks in the NFL and led the group in total plays made on the ball (41).

Darby might be somewhat of a gamble signing given how injury concerns have bitten the Broncos with A.J. Bouye and Ja’Wuan James in recent years. But at just 26 years old, playing a full, healthy 16-game season in 2020, and reportedly Vic Fangio’s No. 1 free-agent corner (on top of a rather flexible contract structure), the Broncos protected themselves while also adding a potential difference-maker.

Darby may have been noted as the Broncos’ No. 1 target but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine he would have been Fangio's No. 2 had Kyle Fuller been on the market initially. After a quick game of chicken with the Chicago Bears, Fuller eventually found himself on the market where the Broncos quickly gobbled him up.

Given how poor the Broncos' cornerback position became as the 2020 season wore on, an aggressive approach in free agency was an extremely smart move by Paton and Fangio. Sure, having the injury-prone Bryce Callahan and Darby does warrant some concern, but the position is fortified with better depth as well as possible reinforcements in the upcoming NFL draft.

To put it bluntly, the Broncos overall are in a great and extremely flexible position going forward thanks to Paton's moves. Free agency certainly helped the Broncos close the gap on the rest of the AFC West and will likely give the team its best chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

However, as Paton would tell you, the true lifeblood for any team’s roster construction comes via the draft. Paton may be receiving high marks for his offseason so far, but the grade can only truly be incomplete until Denver shows what it'll do in April.

Either way, the Broncos have set themselves up as well as anyone could have imagined going into this year’s draft and the upcoming season.

