Phillip Lindsay Quietly Becomes First NFL RB With 450-Plus Career Carries Without Fumbling

Since his return from a turf-toe injury suffered in the season-opener, Phillip Lindsay has appeared in three straight games for the Denver Broncos. In that trio of games of which he missed two full quarters due to a concussion, the third-year running back has averaged a whopping 6.92 yards per carry.

Since entering the league as a college free agent out of Colorado in 2018, Linsday has carried the ball 461 times and is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, which is unprecedented for an ex-undrafted rookie. As a bonafide NFL back, Lindsay has established himself as one of the most explosive ball-carriers in the game, as well as one of the most reliable.

CBS Sports recently uncovered a well-researched stat showcasing just how valuable Lindsay is to the Broncos. He's the only player since the NFL/AFL merger to notch 450-plus carries without ever fumbling the ball.

Yeah, wrap your brain around that one. Meanwhile, as Lindsay earns $750K this season, his backfield mate Melvin Gordon will take home north of $7 million. Gordon has already lost three fumbles through seven games this year.

That's not the only area in which Lindsay has clearly out-shined Gordon. By virtue of the fact that Lindsay missed half of Week 1, all of Weeks 2, 3, and 4, and half of Week 7, Gordon leads the Broncos in rushing with 375 yards to Lindsay's 287, though it's worth mentioning that Gordon did miss Week 6 with strep throat.

Meanwhile, Lindsay popped off his sixth career 100-yard rushing game that day against the New England Patriots. On the season, Lindsay is averaging a whopping 6.4 yards per carry. It's astonishing.

Gordon is averaging 4.2. which isn't bad, but it sure ain't 6.4 YPC. In Denver's wild Week 8 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Lindsay averaged nearly 14 YPC with only six measly totes, with one of them going to the house for 55 yards.

There's no question that Lindsay is underrated. His touch share in the Broncos' backfield would suggest that he's not only underrated, but maybe even underappreciated, by the team. One thing is certain; if the Broncos are going to establish a consistent offense, it has to run through Lindsay.

The sooner the coaches figure that out, the better. For now, tip your cap to 'The Colorado Kid', who continues to over-perform and prove his doubters wrong in the NFL.

