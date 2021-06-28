Contract Year: Predicting OT Bobby Massie's Odds of Re-Signing With Broncos

Welcome to the next installment of Contract Year, a series that will focus on current Denver Broncos players who are entering the final year of their current contracts with the team. Next up, Bobby Massie.

This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to one-year deals, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to extensions.

The next player in this series is offensive tackle Bobby Massie, who was signed after the 2021 NFL draft, but will he be back with the Broncos in 2022?

Time to examine.

Career Highlights

A 2012 fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, Massie started 46 games in four seasons. He then signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent in 2016 and started 46 games in the next three seasons.

The Bears extended him in 2019, and he went on to start 10 games that year, which was followed with eight starts in 2020 as injuries limited his playing time. He had a contract option for 2021, which the Bears declined in a cap-related move.

After Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon during an offseason workout away from the Broncos training facilities this spring, the team parted ways with the enigmatic player and signed Massie to compete for the right tackle job.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Why he May be Back in 2022

Massie brings a wealth of experience and has been a steady presence for the teams he's played. He could serve as a short-term solution for the next couple of seasons while the Broncos find his replacement.

Why he May Not be Back in 2022

It's not a given Massie makes the roster, because the Broncos also signed free agent offensive tackle Cameron Fleming. Also, Calvin Anderson is being developed by offensive line coach Mike Munchak and could surprise everyone in training camp. Health issues have limited Massie the past two seasons.

RELATED: Contract Year | Predicting Broncos' Odds of Re-Signing DL Shamar Stephen

2021 Outlook

Though the Broncos have other options, it won't be surprising if Massie wins the starting job. At the very least, he should provide stability at a position at which the Broncos have struggled to find a long-term solution. He certainly offers plenty in pass protection, but run blocking is not his strongest suit.

Verdict

Massie is most likely filling in for this year at the right tackle position, but he could always be kept for another year on a one-year, low-cost deal to ensure the Broncos have an experienced player there. The team would certainly need to keep an eye on draft options in 2022, though.

However, should Anderson break out or another player surprises, the Broncos will move on from Massie.

Odds he'll be back in 2022: Low.

Follow Bob on Twitter @BobMorrisSports.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!