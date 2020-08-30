SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Predicting Broncos' Cornerback Pecking Order

Erick Trickel

Looking over the Denver Broncos' roster, there are some obvious areas that appear weaker than others. One of those areas is the depth in the secondary, specifically at cornerback. 

There is plenty of potential there, sure, but the Broncos need someone to step up because of the question marks they have at the top of the depth chart. A.J. Bouye so far has looked great in practice, but he has to sustain that. However, he has been showing some decline since his fantastic Pro Bowl 2017 season and has dealt with injuries. 

Speaking of injuries, Bryce Callahan is looking good in practice coming back from a foot injury but he has yet to play a full 16-game season in the NFL. Denver will need him to do something he has never been able to do before. 

With major questions and concerns at the top of the depth chart, the Broncos need the depth of the room to step up. A four-man battle is unfolding for the No. 3 cornerback spot in camp but no one has really stepped up and taken the job. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Three of the depth corners have had some bright moments, but they've also had the lows that keep the race close. The fourth is rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia, who has nursed a quad injury for the last week of camp. 

Denver needs these young corners to step up and one of them needs to really put a stranglehold on the No. 3 job, which is basically a starter's role. Consistency is key but that is exactly what's been lacking. 

Who is going to take this job? Will it be Isaac Yiadom, the third-year corner who had a roller coaster 2019? Maybe De'Vante Bausby, who is coming back from a bad neck injury, or Davontae Harris, who went from the bench to the starting lineup to the bench again last year, or the rookie Ojemudia? 

Denver could use them all to step up, but one must take hold of the job. For a deep-dive on this roster battle, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fangio Explains why A.J. Bouye is Picking Off so Many Passes at Broncos Camp

A.J. Bouye has fit right into Vic Fangio's scheme thus far. If Bouye's early camp performance is any indication, he could be in for a big first season as a Bronco.

Chad Jensen

How to Watch Broncos' Televised Game-Like Training Camp Practice on Saturday

For fans who've been deprived of attending training camp to watch the Broncos, Saturday night will offer a televised look at how the 2020 team is shaping up.

Chad Jensen

by

RBA

7 Takeaways from Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage

The Broncos held their summer scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday and there was a lot to be gleaned.

Chad Jensen

by

Brew77

Drew Lock's Perspective on Broncos' Offensive Struggles in Stadium Scrimmage Should put Fans at Ease

Drew Lock didn't have the best day at Empower Field at Mile High but it's all part of the learning process as the Broncos continue to assimilate a new offense.

Chad Jensen

by

BuckinBronco

RT Demar Dotson Receiving First-Team Reps on Broncos' O-Line

The Broncos are continuing to experiment with the offensive line with training camp entering its home stretch.

Chad Jensen

Broncos Meeting With Free-Agent LB Mark Barron, per Report

The Broncos are meeting with Mark Barron to bolster the team's linebacker depth after a rash of injuries struck the unit.

Chad Jensen

by

Evil14u2

Broncos' GM John Elway Updates OG Graham Glasgow's Injury Suffered in Stadium Scrimmage, per Report

The Broncos are paying Graham Glasgow big money to lead their young offensive line but he pulled up lame in Saturday's stadium scrimmage. John Elway provided an update on Glasgow's injury.

Chad Jensen

Diontae Spencer Explains how QB Drew Lock has Shown 'Growth' at Broncos Camp

Diontae Spencer likes what he's seen from Drew Lock as the second-year quarterback continues in his first training camp as the unquestioned starter.

KeithCummings

by

Grapplerr87

Peyton Manning Sets Inconvenient Expectations for Drew Lock & Broncos' New Offense

Peyton Manning was on hand at Friday's training camp practice and dropped some pearls of wisdom on the subject of one Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

EchoChamber

Bradley Chubb Leaves Broncos' Stadium Scrimmage Early, Trainers Attend to Rehabbed Knee

Bradley Chubb is working back from a torn ACL. The first game-like even of the summer saw the talented edge rusher get removed from the action and iced up.

Chad Jensen