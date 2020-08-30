Predicting Broncos' Cornerback Pecking Order

Looking over the Denver Broncos' roster, there are some obvious areas that appear weaker than others. One of those areas is the depth in the secondary, specifically at cornerback.

There is plenty of potential there, sure, but the Broncos need someone to step up because of the question marks they have at the top of the depth chart. A.J. Bouye so far has looked great in practice, but he has to sustain that. However, he has been showing some decline since his fantastic Pro Bowl 2017 season and has dealt with injuries.

Speaking of injuries, Bryce Callahan is looking good in practice coming back from a foot injury but he has yet to play a full 16-game season in the NFL. Denver will need him to do something he has never been able to do before.

With major questions and concerns at the top of the depth chart, the Broncos need the depth of the room to step up. A four-man battle is unfolding for the No. 3 cornerback spot in camp but no one has really stepped up and taken the job.

Three of the depth corners have had some bright moments, but they've also had the lows that keep the race close. The fourth is rookie third-rounder Michael Ojemudia, who has nursed a quad injury for the last week of camp.

Denver needs these young corners to step up and one of them needs to really put a stranglehold on the No. 3 job, which is basically a starter's role. Consistency is key but that is exactly what's been lacking.

Who is going to take this job? Will it be Isaac Yiadom, the third-year corner who had a roller coaster 2019? Maybe De'Vante Bausby, who is coming back from a bad neck injury, or Davontae Harris, who went from the bench to the starting lineup to the bench again last year, or the rookie Ojemudia?

Denver could use them all to step up, but one must take hold of the job. For a deep-dive on this roster battle, check out the video above.

