Contract Year: Predicting CB Kyle Fuller's Odds of Re-Signing With Broncos

Welcome to the next installment of Contract Year, a series that will focus on current Denver Broncos players who are entering the final year of their current contracts with the team. Next up, Kyle Fuller.

This series focuses on Denver Broncos whose multi-year deals are nearing the end, key players who were signed to one-year deals, and those playing under restricted free-agent tenders. They're all players eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022, unless signed to extensions.

The next player in this series is cornerback Kyle Fuller, a quality player the Broncos signed to a one-year deal, but will he back after the 2021 season? Let's examine.

Career Highlights

The Chicago Bears' first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Fuller was a solid, but not great, cornerback for his first two seasons with the team, but missed 2016 because of injuries. The Bears declined the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, then in 2017, he broke out with 22 pass break-ups.

The Bears gave Fuller the transition tag and matched a contract offer from Green Bay. Fuller delivered the following year with seven interceptions, a career-best, and 21 pass break-ups.

The past two seasons, Fuller combined for four interceptions and 20 pass break-ups. That decline in production, plus the cap issues the Bears had, led to his release back in March.

The Broncos were quick on the draw, signing Fuller to a one-year deal within minutes of his official release and giving them another experienced corner on the roster, alongside Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan.

Why he May be Back in 2022

Fuller has done his best work in Vic Fangio's defensive schemes. Fangio was the Bears defensive coordinator in the two seasons in which Fuller was the most productive.

Although Darby remains under contract for 2022, Callahan's deal expires after this coming season and, if the Broncos want to keep a second veteran around, they may be more inclined to keep Fuller.

Why he May Not be Back in 2022

While Fuller is a good player, it's important to note his production has declined the past couple of seasons. He will turn 30 next year and the Broncos may not want to extend a player who may be exiting his prime.

The Broncos drafted Patrick Surtain II in the first round, so the expectation is that he will eventually become a starter opposite Darby.

2021 Outlook

Was Fuller's decline in production a result of Fangio moving on, or is he simply a player in decline? We'll no doubt find out this season.

If Fuller excels, that could open the door for him to stick around if the Broncos keep Fangio for 2022. If Fuller doesn't play up to expectations, the Broncos can easily move on from him.

There may be questions about how many snaps Fuller will get, given the talent the Broncos now have at cornerback, but he'll get his chance to show he still has a lot to offer.

Verdict

Whether Fuller stays after the 2021 season all depends on his play and what happens with Fangio. The chances Fuller will be re-signed aren't great, but a good 2021 season and Fangio staying for 2022 would increase them.

If one or both conditions don't materialize, the Broncos are most likely moving on.

Odds he'll be back in 2022: 50-50.

