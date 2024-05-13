Predicting Broncos' 2024 Statistical Leaders: Defense
The Denver Broncos have made several changes to their defense through free agency and the draft that will shake up their roster. The departure of Justin Simmons will make things much more difficult in their secondary despite having Patrick Surtain ll, and there are still many questions about the defensive line and linebacker depth.
Despite these uncertainties, there are still a few specific players who will have some major influence on Denver’s defense, and I’ll highlight which Broncos will lead the team in each major statistical category.
Sacks: Jonathon Cooper
Jonathon Cooper started all seventeen games for the Broncos last season, finishing with 8.5 sacks. Denver’s edge rotation consists of Cooper, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and third-round rookie Jonah Elliss out of Utah.
Cooper has the best chance to lead the Broncos in sacks out of these four due to his availability and ability to play every down. Browning has had injury concerns since he entered the league, preventing him from playing through an entire season, and Elliss is coming off a torn labrum in his shoulder late last year. As for Bonitto, he doesn’t fare well in run defense, and while Cooper isn’t a phenom in that respect either, he is undoubtedly better, meaning he’ll see more playing time.
Jonathon will have another solid year in terms of taking down the quarterback, and he could play himself into a second contract with Denver.
Prediction: 8 sacks
Interceptions: Riley Moss, CB
This pick may be a stretch for some because Riley Moss has seen very little playing time but I believe he will secure the second cornerback spot opposite Surtain ll. Opposing quarterbacks are wise enough to avoid throwing in Surtain’s direction, meaning Moss would be targeted more often. In his five years at Iowa, Riley had eleven interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns and forced two fumbles.
This prediction could look like as a reach considering Moss's limited playtime, but Vance Joseph is allergic to playing his defensive rookies, and I think year two is where Moss will pop. Defensive backs/passing game coordinator Jim Leonard was fantastic at coaching in Wisconsin, and that should translate well into developing young talent like Moss.
Prediction: 4 interceptions
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Tackles: Alex Singleton, LB
Alex Singleton finished 2023 as the Broncos' leader in tackles with 177 combined, good for third in the NFL. He’s now led Denver in back-to-back years, and 2024 will be no different. Singleton is aggressive and relentlessly attacks the ball carrier. There are still questions about Denver’s defensive line holding up in run defense, meaning he will have plenty of opportunities to hammer whoever finds themselves in his line of sight.
Singleton will be the top linebacker in Denver, with Josey Jewell taking his talent to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. He could easily be in the top three in tackles again in 2024.
Prediction: 160+ tackles
Denver looks much better on offense than defense on paper after draft and free agency. It’s only a matter of time before Vance Joseph is booted as defensive coordinator, and combining that with the absence of Justin Simmons, the Broncos are in for another disappointing season on defense.
Despite all the obstacles, the Broncos have a handful of playmakers who can help carry this unit through 2024, and the three listed above may have the best chance to do so.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!