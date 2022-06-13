The world can’t wait to see what Russell Wilson looks like in a Denver Broncos uniform in an official game. Sure, we’ve had glimpses of the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback during the offseason training program, and now mandatory minicamp, but the league has officially put the Broncos back in the spotlight.

On Monday, it was announced that NFL Network will show the entire slate of 2022 NFL preseason games, including all three of Denver’s preseasons matchups.

Broncos preseason schedule:

Week 1: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 13, 7 p.m. MT)

Week 2: at Buffalo Bills (Aug. 20, 11 a.m. MT)

Week 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings (Aug. 27, 7 p.m. MT)

Local stations will still broadcast the games in the Denver market, but now the fans across the nation can catch the Broncos on three nationally televised preseason games. This is the second consecutive season in which teams have only three preseason games except for those featured in the annual Hall of Fame Game.

The announcement from the league comes after schedule-makers issued the Broncos five prime-time matchups in the regular season with a total of seven nationally-televised games. All the sudden, the Broncos are back in the limelight with a total of 10 nationally broadcasted matchups for the 2022 season.

The Broncos' mandatory minicamp began on Monday at UCHealth Training Center and will run through Wednesday before players are dismissed for the final break prior to training camp. After that, the new-look Broncos under head coach Nathaniel Hackett will host the Cowboys for a joint training camp practice prior to the preseason opener.

It may have taken a long time for the Orange and Blue to re-enter the spotlight, but the wait appears to have been worth it for the team and loyal fanbase.

The Broncos are among only four teams to have all three preseason games aired live on NFL Network.

