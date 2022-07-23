The Denver Broncos had zero players invited to the Pro Bowl last season. That hasn't happened since 1980, which was more than four decades ago.

It wasn’t totally unexpected, though. The Pro Bowl voting has become, in part, a popularity contest and the Broncos were not very good.

The popularity of the Broncos has plummeted vastly over the past five sub-.500 seasons, so even though they had players of high enough caliber to warrant a Pro Bowl selection, they couldn’t get the fan votes.

That changes in 2022.

It's not a stretch to think that the Broncos could have six players invited to the NFL's all-star game this coming season. The Broncos are already much more popular this offseason than in the recent past.

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the team. The Broncos are legitimate contenders.

If health permits, Denver will have a team that wins more games than it loses as it marches to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Who are this team's most likely Pro Bowl candidates? Let's start with the most obvious.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Russell Wilson | QB | 9x Pro Bowler Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports In 10 seasons in the NFL, Wilson has missed the Pro Bowl just once. Now with an offense that is tailored to his strengths, it's almost a foregone conclusion that he will garner another invitation. Courtland Sutton | WR | 1x Pro Bowler Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Sutton’s trajectory early in his career had him as a potential All-Pro wide receiver. Then, in the wake of earning a Pro Bowl nod, he suffered an ACL tear in his third year, and changed that trajectory. Sutton will be nearly two years removed from that injury in 2022 — Meaning there should be no lingering effects that could hamper his season. He will also have a future Hall-of-Famer throwing him passes, increasing his statistics immensely. Justin Simmons | FS | 1x Pro Bowler Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Already a two-time second-team All-Pro, Simmons is the leader on the defense and a prime candidate for his second Pro Bowl nod. He leads all safeties in interceptions over the past three seasons and with an offense built to score touchdowns, he'll have many more opportunities to pick the ball this season. Garret Bolles | OT Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Already a one-time All-Pro, Bolles could find himself having the best season of his career. An innovative offense with an elite quarterback and running game may be just what the doctor ordered for Bolles to truly be considered an elite left tackle. The former first-round pick struggled early in his career, but the past two seasons have been solid. Bolles may just take that final leap in 2022. Patrick Surtain II | CB Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports As a rookie, Surtain was nothing short of amazing. He had one of the best rookie seasons at the cornerback position and with another year under his belt, he could vault into the upper echelon of NFL defensive backs. Javonte Williams | RB Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Williams was a highlight reel nearly every week as a rookie last year. His popularity will only increase, as will his workload. Williams will still be splitting time with Melvin Gordon, but it won’t be the literally even split that we saw last year. Williams could approach 300 carries this season, which would net him between 1,200 and 1,300 rushing yards on the season. The only hiccup may come from Gordon taking away red-zone touches. Otherwise, Williams is a prime candidate to make the Pro Bowl. Dre’Mont Jones | DL Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Jones is primed for a breakout year and if it doesn’t happen now, it may not ever. This study indicates he is poised to have a significant sack total in 2022, which would get a lot of eyes on him. There should be no surprise to see Jones have 8-10 sacks from his interior line position and that would put him in prime position for a Pro Bowl invitation. Brandon McManus | K Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The lone remaining member of the Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50 may finally garner some individual hardware this season. McManus will finally be the primary kicker on an offense that doesn’t struggle to score points or move the ball into field-goal range. The veteran should see his point total increase to the largest of his career and if he could improve his field-goal percentage on the kicks over 50 yards, this will be his best season.

It'll be great to see Broncos players garner these individual awards. However, fans would rather see those invitations to the Pro Bowl be declined because the Broncos are playing in the Super Bowl.

Let's not forget: that's this team’s ultimate goal, and any individual recognition would just be icing on the cake.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!