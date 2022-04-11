Skip to main content

Projecting the Impact of Broncos' Top Cornerback Trio in 2022

The Broncos have a new chemistry to hone in the secondary with a new-look cornerback trio.

The Denver Broncos' rival offenses in the AFC West are caffeinated with game-changing quarterbacks and skill-position players. To dilute the effectiveness of their lethal passing attacks, Denver's top-3 cornerbacks are going to have to hold the line. 

The mettle of the newly formed trio will be tested by the unrelenting level of talent in every division contest. Fortunately for the Broncos, their past individual performances demonstrate that they have the talent to compete at a high level. But only time will tell how well they mesh and whether they can become a dominant force.

What's the outlook for Denver's new-look trio? Let's start at the top. 

Patrick Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) runs the ball back for a touchdown on an interception in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Orange and Blue's first pick in last year’s draft did not disappoint. Surtain’s level of play exceeded expectations. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound cornerback not only found ways to take advantage of his height, length and size in matchups, but he also displayed veteran instincts. 

Last season, Surtain II totaled 49 solo tackles and four interceptions earning an overall grade of 66.1 from Pro Football Focus. He was often responsible for shutting down a side of the field. 

Former head coach Vic Fangio leveraged Surtain's versatility to cover not only wide receivers but running backs and tight ends. With a year of experience under his belt, many project that Surtain will continue to bolster his skills. 

However, with a new defensive coordinator, expect the play-calling philosophy to change. New DC Ejiro Evero hinted in his introductory press conference that he will use defensive pressure packages to place opposing quarterbacks under greater stress. 

Expect to see an increase in man coverage play calls, leaving Surtain to be matched against receivers such as the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen or the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams.

Ronald Darby

Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) breaks up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

In his first season as a Broncos, Darby did an admirable job playing in Fangio’s bend-but-don’t break defense. Darby was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders before coming to Denver. 

Darby's strength is playing close to the line of scrimmage and matching up in man coverage. He plays with confidence in head-to-head match-ups, where he can rely on his raw speed to keep him out of harm’s way. 

Darby runs a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and can run with almost any receiver. He finished the season with an overall PPF grade of 61.1. Conversely, he is less effective against big-bodied wide receivers in jump ball situations. 

And despite being durable last season, Darby has an injury history that must be accounted for by the team in free agency and through the draft as a stopgap. Darby will go head-to-head against the speed component of the opponents, like Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman.

K’Waun Williams

San Francisco 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams (24) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.

Broncos GM George Paton prioritized adding Williams as the designated slot corner over re-signing Bryce Callahan — possibly due to having a less storied injury history than Callahan. Williams began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns prior to joining the San Francisco 49ers. 

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound defensive back possess the speed and athleticism to match up against receivers in space. Last season with the 49ers, Williams scored an overall PFF rating of 63.3 and contributed 49 solo tackles and one interception. 

Like Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Williams brings physicality to the back end of the defense with 11 career forced fumbles. One of his tasks will be to prevent Raiders slot receiver Hunter Henry from gaining the third-down conversions that have plagued the Broncos in close games.

The Takeaway

On paper, the Broncos took the right steps to reinforce the back end of the defense. Like all first-year coordinators, Evero’s defensive tactics and assignments will evolve throughout the 2022 campaign. 

But to win consistently, the Broncos' top cornerback trio will have to communicate and trust each other. Developing chemistry starts now. 

Hopefully, Denver's talented cornerback unit can find the formula to help the team win the AFC West and beyond.

Patrick Surtain II, K'Waun Williams, Ronald Darby
Projecting the Impact of Broncos' Top Cornerback Trio in 2022

