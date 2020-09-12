SI.com
Projecting the 2020 Stats of Broncos' Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy

Erick Trickel

In the NFL, some rookie wide receivers show up right away and many hope Jerry Jeudy does just that for the Denver Broncos. Jeudy is an exceptional route runner and other great receivers with that ability have traditionally disappointed as rookies. 

Will Jeudy follow that trend or will he be one of the few great route runners to really have a great rookie year? That's the question on the minds of Broncos fans everywhere. 

There are many variables in play with how well Jeudy does and the biggest one is how Drew Lock looks this season. With a shortened offseason and no preseason games, the timing between the receiver and quarterback isn't going to be there right away and establishing that chemistry is paramount.

However, there is a lot in place to help Jeudy be a success right away in Denver. Not only does he fit the offensive scheme that looks to maximize spacing for the receivers, but there is also a ton of talent around him to take attention away from him. 

There is also Jeudy's exceptional route-running and as far back as I can remember, there hasn't been a receiver as good as him entering the NFL in that department. So while other good route runners have struggled early, he is on a different level and that could be a huge difference. 

Team and fan expectations are high for the first-round draft pick from the Broncos. Projecting his 2020 stats using my comprehensive formula, Jeudy's rookie campaign shakes out like this. 

Projections

  • 97 targets
  • 66 receptions
  • 856 yards
  • 5 touchdowns

Since Jeudy is a rookie, it's a little more difficult to project his stats, but again, they're in part based on what other receivers with a similar style and/or similar situation have produced. In the video above, I deep-dive on these stat projections and why fans' high expectations for the rookie first-rounder should remain a Mile High. 

