Finding Broncos: 3 First-Round CBs to Pair with Patrick Surtain II
With Patrick Surtain II locking down one boundary cornerback spot, the Denver Broncos must find someone to start opposite him. 2022 fourth-rounder Damarri Mathis failed to step up in Year 2 after being handed the starting job and was eventually benched.
The Broncos also traded up for Riley Moss in the third round of the 2023 draft, but he played 25 snaps, only three of them as a boundary corner. If the Broncos want to be a blitz-heavy team, they need their secondary to hold up.
Finding a partner for Surtain to lockdown the opposite side could be enough to lead to a higher sack total. When the Broncos went blitz-heavy for the 2023 season, they saw success, but their secondary couldn’t consistently hold up, and that will need to change. With the Broncos sitting with teh 12th overall pick, any of these three corners could be an option.
Quinyon Mitchell | Toledo
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Arm Length: 31 inches
- Hands: 9-1/4 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.79
Pros
Mithcell has everything that NFL teams covet from the corner position: ideal size, good enough strength, plenty of speed, and athleticism. He is a fluid and smooth athlete with a loose lower half and an easy change-of-direction ability. He has an exceptionally high football IQ and a quick processor to read and break down passing concepts.
Mitchell's ball skills are exceptional, with six interceptions and 27 passes broken up in the last two seasons. His anticipation and instincts are a plus, leading to the high number of plays on the ball. He is disciplined with his play, especially in coverage, with only three penalties in the last two seasons; only one of which was a defensive pass interference.
Mitchell has experience working on special teams and is a willing and disciplined run defender. There is nothing but praise for him as a teammate, leader, and person on and off the field.
Mitchell is tough and willing to play through minor injuries. The experience is there with playing every game in the last three seasons and 40 starts in a row.
Cons
Mitchell's strength isn’t ideal, and he could work on improving his frame. The level of competition he played against wasn’t the toughest, but he did well in those few tough matchups he played in. His work on the edge as a run defender could be more forceful in working through blocks and bring more force into his tackle attempts.
Fit With Broncos
The traits are there with Mitchell to play in various coverage schemes. He mostly played in off-man or off-zone coverage but showed some solid work in press coverage at the Senior Bowl.
Mitchell's scheme versatility makes him a fit in any scheme, and he could be that missing piece opposite Surtain to give the Broncos a lockdown duo.
Big Board Position: No. 12 overall.
Terrion Arnold | Alabama
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 189 pounds
- Arm Length: 31-5/8 inches
- Hands: 8-7/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.27
Pros
Arnold has experience in various roles on defense and plenty of special teams experience. His ball skills are elite, with six interceptions and 20 passes broken up in 21 starts over the last two seasons.
Arnold has the size and athleticism for the NFL. He's a smooth and fluid mover who can open up his hips quickly and carry receivers vertically.
The technique with Arnold is quite good, and he can change direction smoothly to mirror in coverage. He has a high football IQ to read plays as they develop and the instincts to put himself in the proper position.
Arnold's footwork is exceptional, and he sticks well on curl and dig routes. He has good hand-fighting technique, but he can keep it in check while pushing the lines not to draw a flag.
Arnold is an excellent communicator on the back end and can help get the defense lined up. The leadership is there, and Arnold is a fierce competitor who doesn’t back down from a fight. He is a quality run defender who will work to keep runs from taking the outside corner and forcing them back into the teeth of the defense.
Cons
There is a slight concern about Arnold's long speed in carrying faster receivers vertically. His recovery burst is lacking, so he can struggle to catch up if he is late to turn and run or bites on a fake.
While Arnold played a lot of press coverage, he needs to improve his technique to jam and re-route at the line of scrimmage, and adding more strength to his game can help. Improving his strength can also help as a run defender on the edge to work through blocks to make a play on the ball carrier.
Fit With Broncos
Arnold is a scheme-versatile corner who can handle various roles and fit with almost any team. The Broncos and Arnold are a good pairing schematically and could make for a great duo with Surtain.
The ball skills with Arnold are there to make opposing offenses pay for going away from Surtain. This pairing could force teams to rely on their tight ends and running backs in the passing game and turn to the run game. If the Broncos could get them a capable pass rush, they could have an excellent defense rather quickly.
Big Board Position: No. 16 overall.
Cooper DeJean | Iowa
- Height: 6-foot-1/2
- Weight: 203 pounds
- Arm Length: 31-1/8 inches
- Hands: 9-5/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.85
Pros
DeJean hits the marks with height, weight, speed, and athleticism. He has starting experience at safety and corner, and could be a quality player at either position in the NFL. He has high-quality special teams ability as a gunner or on special teams, and he is electric with the ball in his hands, with multiple touchdowns off interceptions and as a returner.
DeJean's play has excellent discipline, and he can execute a variety of coverage at a high level. His ball production is good, with seven interceptions, and he attacks the catch point with good hands to make life complicated for receivers to secure the catch. His ball tracking is excellent, and his instincts to get himself in the proper position to make a play are off the charts.
DeJean has checked all of the boxes. He's a leader on and off the field, has an exceptionally high football IQ, is an ultra-competitive player, and will hold himself and his teammates accountable for mistakes.
DeJean has stepped up multiple times when the pressure is on to make the needed play. There are no issues taking to coaches, and he will be a coach's favorite.
Cons
When things start going awry, DeJean does have a bad habit of grabbing, which leads to some defensive pass interference penalties. Despite his athleticism, the first step of quickness in coverage can be lacking, and he is guilty of wasted movement and steps when changing course in coverage.
The pre-draft process has been a wash for DeJean as he was recovering from a broken fibula that needed surgery.
Fit With Broncos
DeJean has abundant experience in zone coverage, which is the bread and butter of the Iowa defense. If the Broncos continue to be more zone than man, then he would be an excellent fit.
The Broncos could give him a shot at being the second corner, and if he doesn’t work out, they can use him as a safety. Much like his former Iowa teammate, Moss.
Big Board Position: No. 25 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
These three corners are widely viewed as the top three in the class. So, which one is the best fit?
There isn’t one. Any of the three would be an excellent fit for the Broncos and can make for a great secondary. If the Broncos stay at No. 12 overall, they could go with one of these corners.
