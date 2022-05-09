Skip to main content

Raiders Sign Broncos Free-Agent LB Kenny Young

Denver's loss is its nemesis' gain.

After weeks of rotting in unrestricted free agency, Kenny Young has opted to depart Denver for Sin City.

The once-Broncos linebacker signed an undisclosed contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Monday.

Young, 26, was acquired by the Broncos last October for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. He would make six starts, tallying 29 tackles (14 solo) and one forced fumble across 261 defensive snaps, before a concussion caused him to miss the final four games.

Young — whom Denver added following season-ending injuries to then-starting ILBs Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson — graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 54 off-ball 'backer, scoring mediocre marks both in pass coverage (50.4) and run defense (53.5).

Despite hiring ex-Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator, the Broncos chose not to re-sign Young (nor Johnson) while bringing back Jewell on a one-year deal. The club also retained ILB Jonas Griffith, an exclusive rights free agent, and imported former Eagles leading tackler Alex Singleton.

In Vegas, Young figures to fill the role previously occupied by LB Justin March, who was released Monday in a corresponding roster move. That is, a reserve defender who moonlights on special teams, reuniting with new (former Broncos) coordinator Tom McMahon.

