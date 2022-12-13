The Broncos took another loss to former coach Josh McDaniels on Tuesday as the Las Vegas Raiders signed offensive guard Netane Muti off Denver's practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported.

A 2020 sixth-round pick, Muti saw his first action of the year in Sunday's home defeat versus Kansas City, replacing injured left guard Dalton Risner. The Fresno State product logged 28 snaps in a rotation with Luke Wattenberg (27 snaps) and Quinn Bailey (18). Muti did not allow a sack nor hit on quarterback Russell Wilson.

Scoring a season-high 28 points, the Broncos' offense racked up 320 total yards (214 passing, 106 rushing), 17 first downs, and controlled the ball for nearly 30 minutes against the Chiefs.

"I thought those guys got some good experience out there and kept working," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the LG fill-ins. "But when you're making those changes, like we've had all year, it stresses out in the pockets sometimes. But those guys continually battle. I give them so much credit for that. No matter what the situation is, [No.] 95 [Chiefs DT Chris Jones] and [No.] 55 [Chiefs DE Frank Clark] were premiere rushers, and they did a great job with all their pressure package. Those guys stuck together and give us a chance there at the end.”

Muti, 23, ends his Broncos tenure having made 20 career appearances, including four starts. He was the lone G stationed on the team's practice squad, which features Bailey and tackles Christian DiLauro and Will Sherman.

