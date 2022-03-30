Report: Broncos OLB Randy Gregory to Miss Offseason Program After Shoulder Surgery

Skip to main content

Report: New Broncos OLB Randy Gregory to Miss Offseason Program After Shoulder Surgery

Gregory is aiming to be ready for the regular season.

Newly-minted Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will sit out the entirety of the team's offseason program following arthroscopic surgery on his rotator cuff, 9News' Mike Klis reported Tuesday.

Gregory experienced shoulder discomfort while playing for Dallas last season. The Broncos decided upon handing him a five-year, $70 million free-agent contract — including $28 million guaranteed — that Gregory should bypass more "conservative treatment options" and undergo a "scope procedure" to "fix the shoulder once-and-for-all."

The "expectation," per Klis, is that Gregory will be fully healthy in time for the 2022 campaign.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Gregory has appeared in 50 of a possible 113 games across seven NFL seasons, the result of various injuries and repeat suspensions for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He missed five games in 2021 due to a calf ailment as well as a stint on the COVID-19 list.

Nevertheless, with 16.5 career sacks and eight forced fumbles, Gregory became the "priority" of Broncos general manager George Paton, who made no mention of the 29-year-old's injury jacket during his March 18 introductory press conference.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We feel really good about him," Paton said.

The Broncos are scheduled to begin their offseason training program on April 4, preceding Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices that will run infrequently throughout May and June. The club will report to training camp in late July and kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 8 or Sunday, Sept. 11.

Gregory is cemented as a starting OLB opposite Bradley Chubb. With the former sidelined, the likes of Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper should see first-string reps in rookie coordinator Ejiro Evero's base 3-4 defense. This also should expedite the conversion of sophomore off-ball linebacker Baron Browning, who's being moved (albeit on an experimental basis) to edge rusher, head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed Sunday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Randy Gregory
News

Report: Broncos OLB Randy Gregory to Miss Offseason Program After Shoulder Surgery

By Zack Kelberman11 minutes ago
Russell Wilson, George Paton, Nathaniel Hackett
News

Most Improved NFL Team? PFF Ranks the Broncos' 2022 Offseason

By Nick Kendell3 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Desmond Trufant (10) defends a pass to Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Previews TE Albert Okwuegbunam's New Offensive Role

By Keith Cummings3 hours ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Tease Blockbuster Trade in 2022 NFL Draft

By Zack Kelberman7 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) scores against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Jermaine Johnson | Edge | Florida State

By Erick Trickel7 hours ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) defends against National running back Rachaad White of Arizona State (3) during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State

By Erick Trickel7 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Joe Namath
News

Russell Wilson and the Lessons Learned from 'Broadway' Joe Namath

By Dr. Emmett Smith9 hours ago
Nathaniel Hackett, Davante Adams
News

Nathaniel Hackett Hints at How Broncos Will Plan for WR Davante Adams

By Chad JensenMar 28, 2022
Dec 18, 2021; Shreveport, LA, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Baylor Romney (16) avoids UAB Blazers linebacker Alex Wright (16) during the first quarter during the 2021 Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Finding Broncos: Alex Wright | Edge | UAB

By Erick TrickelMar 28, 2022