Denver Broncos GM George Paton hit a home run with the Russell Wilson acquisition, especially in light of Deshaun Watson’s expensive trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Securing the Broncos an unquestioned leader on-and-off the field was a no-brainer for Paton, but Wilson’s natural ability to recruit more talent to the roster is also bearing immediate fruit. Edge rusher Randy Gregory was introduced as the newest Bronco on Friday and he revealed that Wilson had been burning up the phone to sell him on joining the Mile High revolution.

“It’s big for me because my biggest thing is feeling wanted and having that support,” Gregory said. “I don’t know if it was eight times, but he hit me up a lot. The first night I was afraid to answer back, there was a lot of uncertainty with everything going on. I woke up the next morning and the first text I saw was from him again. Then he sent me another one... He’s FaceTiming me throughout this whole entire process. Just having him there in the back of my mind really helped, and being able to sit down and talk to him on FaceTime.”

Moving forward, Paton has been forthright in his declaration that he intends to do more business and WR Tim Patrick’s recent contract reshuffle puts $4.6 million back in the pot to make more moves. Paton’s priorities are likely to fixate on adding more depth at cornerback, with Wilson already proving to be a useful and welcome recruiting tool for the GM.

“Russell is very—he texts a lot with me, and I texted him and said, ‘Maybe give Randy a call.’ He’s very helpful there. He’s all in. He’s a very good recruiter, I’ve learned,” Paton explained. “We’re still trying to get to know each other, but I know he recruited Randy, D.J [Jones], and some of the other guys. He’s willing to do that which is very helpful.”

For as much good as former GM John Elway did during his tenure, it’s almost impossible to imagine he would have been as open and flexible as Paton has been when bringing in his own QB to the recruitment process. To that end, Paton is dramatically turning around how the organization goes about its business, and it’s coming just in the nick of time, with an unprecedented arms race breaking out in the AFC West.

Accepting the challenge of fighting it out in the elite heavyweight division is a reality that Paton and the Broncos are certainly not shying away from. That being said, the GM is remaining calm and measured as he concentrates on adding the essential pieces so the Broncos make sure they are ready for the monumental battles to come.

“I think it’s too early,” Paton said about the strength of the division. “I think it’s one of the best with all the quarterbacks and all the weapons. You have the pass rushers. It’s definitely one of the best. We’ll see how we are after the draft. The offseason really just started with free agency – the [first] week of free agency. There are trades happening every day, so who knows, right?”

