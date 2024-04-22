Report: Broncos Acquire QB Zach Wilson in Trade With Jets
In the days leading up to Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have decided to trade for former second-overall pick Zach Wilson from the New York Jets.
According to insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the trade will include a late-round draft swap between the Broncos and Jets, along with New York handling a chunk of Wilson's salary in 2024 ($5.5 million).
The trade effectively gives the Broncos some additional depth in their quarterback room leading up to the draft, a group that only consisted of Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci before Denver's latest deal. Wilson will be hungry for a fresh start in the Mile High after a rocky start with the Jets derailed the beginning of his NFL career.
In three years with New York, Wilson posted a 12-21 record as a starter with numbers consisting of 6,293 total passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions on a turbulent 57.0% completion rate.
The numbers don't jump off the page by any means, but the silver lining for both Wilson and the Broncos lies within the ideal coaching staff to help the former BYU standout get back on his feet. Sean Payton has a reputation for getting the most out of his quarterbacks throughout his career in the NFL and will look to do the same with Wilson, whether as a starter or reserve.
With just three days to go until the NFL Draft kicks off, continue to keep an eye on if the Broncos decide to add even more to this group of signal callers in the first round or later down the board.
