Report: Peyton Manning 'Unlikely' to be Candidate for Broncos' GM Opening

John Elway relinquished his duties as Denver Broncos general manager on Monday, "moving up" to focus on the "big picture" as president of football operations. With Elway's right-hand man — Matt Russell — "retiring", the team's GM job is wide-open.

Elway said on Monday that he hopes to work quickly to get the Broncos' next GM hired, which starts with compiling a list of candidates. The "big-picture" focus starts now.

There have been reports that San Francisco's V.P. of player personnel Adam Peters and Chicago's assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly are on Elway's list, as well as names like Rick Smith (ex-Houston GM) and even the venerable John Dorsey (he of the Kansas City empire and Cleveland rebuild).

The popular name fans and media alike are pining for, however, is none other than Peyton Manning. Could the NFL's only five-time MVP actually be in the running?

"Put it this way, Peyton has not called,'' Elway told 9News' Mike Klis. "A lot of people have called but Peyton has not called."

I imagine a lot of people have called. But Manning might be waiting for a call from Elway; that is, if Peyton is even of a mind to get into the personnel side of the NFL.

It would make some sense as Elway and Manning teamed up for arguably the most prolific four-year reign of dominance in Broncos' history, culminating in a third World Championship for the club. Manning has turned down other NFL offers purportedly, as well as several big-time, lucrative media opportunities.

Some have speculated that if Manning reinserts himself into the NFL, it'll only be as part of an ownership group somewhere. But even 'The Sheriff' admits that he doesn't exactly have the scratch to make that a reality himself.

Manning's primary residence is still in Denver. He'd be close to home and with a team he once led to two Super Bowl berths.

Elway's jump from retirement to an NFL front office resulted in wild success for the Broncos, due in large part to the recruitment of Manning. Elway landed the biggest fish in the history of NFL free agency back in the spring of 2012 when Manning signed his five-year deal with the Broncos.

Elway has told the story of Manning's recruitment and how he asserted the Broncos' interest in signing him but didn't try to pressure the veteran quarterback or go for the hard close. Manning appreciated that and it only made Denver all the more alluring.

If Elway is even thinking that way, as far as Manning being a viable option for the job, the first step would be to make the call. But right now, there's no reason to believe that Elway is thinking along those lines.

However, if Manning is interested, now would be the time to at least put in the call or even shoot Elway a text. Manning isn't the texting type, however. It would be a call.

Who will decide which candidate will succeed Elway as GM? Elway will lead the charge, with input by CEO Joe Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio, and even a little insight from Russell, the newly-retired ex-director of player personnel.

The Broncos' GM opening will move quickly. It's going to be a wild ride and the Broncos can't afford to mess it up. Buckle up and stay tuned.

