Rumor Mill: Potential Trade Targets for Broncos at Positions of Need

When the Denver Broncos first cut linebacker Todd Davis, speculation ran rampant that the team was going to trade for an off-ball linebacker. The speculation for that got even hotter when KUSA's Mike Klis let slip that wouldn’t be surprised if Denver made one more 'wow' move before kicking off its season against the Tennessee Titans.

Of course, that could imply a few different positions as the Broncos do have a couple of weak positions, but a linebacker was the main inspiration for the rumors roiling through Broncos Country. However, looking at other teams and digging into the rumor mill, there are a few options at a few different positions the Broncos could make a trade for.

It's worth noting that some of these players I'm going to mention today are unlikely to be available to the Broncos' overtures, but most of them have been rumored to be. Those that I haven't heard anything on still make sense for the Broncos to acquire via trade for a few different reasons.

There may be nothing to these rumors, but more often than not, where there's smoke, there's fire

Linebacker Targets

This position has the most names as there are a lot of rumors going around with some big-name linebackers. We're starting with linebacker since that is the impetus for the speculation.

Eric Kendricks, Minnesota: Kendricks is a versatile linebacker that has a lot of years left on his contract, and they're expensive. His name has been floated around as there are younger and cheaper linebackers the Vikings like with the potential cap 2021 drop and his cost works against him.

K.J. Wright, Seattle: A cover linebacker for his whole career, Wright is also solid against the run. Seattle has younger linebackers they want to get out on the field more, which would be easier to do if Wright is out of the way. He is also on the last year of his contract.

Sean Lee, Dallas: Already been replaced by Leighton Vander Esch, Lee is just sitting on the bench with a small role. He is a cheaper option and in the final year of his deal. Lee's name has been floated, but it makes more sense for Dallas to keep him than move him.

Tyler Matakevich, Buffalo: The Bills just signed Matakevich, but they also brought in multiple other linebackers. He can be effective in Vic Fangio’s defense to replace Todd Davis, and also comes cheaper. Buffalo has been linked with a bigger name linebacker, that will also get a mention, and that makes Matakevich even more expendable.

Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati: Pratt is only entering his second year, but there has been an overhaul of the Bengals' staff. Additionally, the team spent three higher valued draft picks in the past draft, pushing Pratt out potentially.

Fred Warner, San Francisco: This is one name that may be a bit of a shock, but there is a rumor going around that the Niners are looking at offloading the linebacker for a few reasons. One is because he can pursue an extension after this season, which his play has shown he is worth, but also because the Niners seem to like Dre Greenlaw who would replace Warner. There seems to be a lack of interest in keeping Warner and his partner both on big-money deals in the future.

Matt Milano, Buffalo: Similar to Matakevich, Milano was brought in with other linebackers and now sits at the bottom. He is a solid player that can help the Broncos, and is also cheap.

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets: This is one of the more expensive options on this list, Denver parted ways with Todd Davis to free up money, so it doesn’t make sense to really go big-money to replace him. However, Mosley is a star linebacker who is excellent in coverage and there is tension between Mosley and head coach Adam Gase. The issue is, will Gase get over his grudge and trade with Denver? This is one that is very doubtful.

Kwon Alexander. San Francisco: Another big-money linebacker who is teammates with Warner. If it's true Niners don’t want to pay Warner while they are paying Alexander a lot of money, then it makes sense to move one of the two. Alexander makes more sense because of injury, current cost, and age, but those are also reasons why other teams may not want him.

Three Jacksonville Jaguar Linebackers: There is a fire-sale in Jacksonville and they have a few linebackers that would make sense for the Broncos. Myles Jack is the big name and big-money linebacker, and there are a lot of rumors of him potentially being moved. One team that is said to be in on him is Buffalo, which adds to the potential availability of Milano and Matakevich. If Denver could land Jack, it would be a huge pickup for the team, but the cost is worrisome like it is with Alexander and Mosley.

Joe Schobert had interest from the Broncos during free agency, but he signed a big deal. If the Jaguars decide to move him, the Broncos could be involved they would get him for cheaper because Jaguars are covering his signing bonus. Lastly, there is Leon Jacobs who is a hybrid player still growing and learning how to play football. There is upside in coverage and off the edge, which could fill that hybrid role that Fangio likes.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Offensive Tackle Targets

The next position is tackle, where the Broncos could look for someone to either get developed by Mike Munchak or push to start at right tackle. Neither Elijah Wilkinson or Demar Dotson really grabbed hold on the spot.

Julie’n Davenport, Miami: Miami really gave attention to its tackle position for the future, and Davenport is now the odd man out. He could be their swing tackle and insurance policy, which could keep him on the team.

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland: A former Munchak acolyte, there would be a lot of familiarities. Hubbard also has the experience, but his time starting in Cleveland was rough, which is exactly why he could be available. Potentially Munchak could help him turn it around.

Chukwuma Okorafor, Pittsburgh: A development tackle that was originally drafted when Munchak was with the Steelers. Interest may be there to reunite the project with the developer.

Cameron Fleming, New York Giants: Potential is there to play either tackle spot with Fleming, but word is he isn’t in line to be a starter. However, he is the solid depth and could see the Giants keep him.

Morgan Moses, Washington: Moses has been floating around for a while, and could really fit with the Broncos. He would be a big upgrade at right tackle for and help give the team some answers for the future. However, after this season, either Moses or Ja’Wuan James would move to the left side.

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit: There is viability for either side of the line, but Crosby is going to need development before that happens. This would be a move to give Munchak someone to mold rather than upgrade their starters.

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville: Everything must go in Jacksonville! I have my doubts about Robinson as a left tackle, but he could be a big upgrade at right tackle over Dotson and Wilkinson, plus he gets paired with one of the best O-line coaches in the NFL. If he fails at right tackle, offensive guard would be very viable as well.

Safety Targets

The final position to get looked at. The Broncos kept three true safeties on their roster, but do have other viable options that are hybrids.

Adrian Phillips, New England: Phillips has had a career of being the number three safety that has shown he can do multiple things in the Fangio defense. He has the ability in the slot, in the box, or even deep. With having some talented safeties ahead of him, New England could look to move him.

DeShone Elliott, Baltimore: Elliott is entering his second year, but he had some decent flashes in his little playing time a year ago. Baltimore is set to contend, and they have the safeties above him to keep him on the bench. There is a good skill-set, and he does fit into the scheme, which is a big plus. Additionally, Elliott is quite capable in the box and could help cover tight ends with his physical nature.

Deionte Thompson, Arizona: Just entering year two, Thompson has seemingly already been pushed to the bottom in Arizona. He is another versatile safety that could really work in the Fangio scheme if he was available.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.