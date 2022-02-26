Broncos Poised to 'Explore' Russell Wilson Trade

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers
Team(s)
Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos

As Rodgers Consolation, Broncos Reportedly Would 'Explore' Russell Wilson Trade

Plan 1B for Denver?

As it appears increasingly likely the Aaron Rodgers dream is deceased, the Denver Broncos might begin resigning themselves to a quarterback consolation prize.

Some guy named Russell Wilson.

KOA's Benjamin Allbright reported Friday that Denver would "continue to explore" the Seattle Seahawks' nine-time Pro Bowler and "try for" his acquisition should Rodgers decide to remain in Green Bay and Wilson is made available.

Although Seattle has no intention of trading Wilson ahead of a hot-seat 2022 season for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider, months-long rumors have insisted upon the 33-year-old's displeasure with the organization — and a purported desire to explore greener pastures.

ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported last December that Wilson would "strongly consider" waiving his no-trade clause for three teams: the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and the Broncos.

"Russell Wilson's future in Seattle is in jeopardy," Schultz reported in November. "We can point Wilson's frustration to the GM, and the fact that he's been sacked more times than any quarterback in the league."

Amid an injury-marred campaign in which his 149-game consecutive-start streak came to an end, the result of a broken finger on his throwing hand, Wilson completed 259-of-400 passes, his worst completion percentage (64.8) since 2017, his fewest passing yards (3,113) since 2018, and his lowest passing-touchdown (25) output since 2016. Ironically, he took the lowest amount of sacks (33) since his 2012 rookie season.

Wilson is entering the penultimate year of his $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks, signed in 2019. He's scheduled to earn $19 million in base salary next season while counting $37 million against the salary cap. He has a $5 million roster bonus due on March 20, per Spotrac.com.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that he doesn't anticipate Wilson — who recently scrubbed his social media of the Seahawks — changing NFL hats prior to that date.

"Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year I just don't see them trading him," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I don't know what QB gives them a better chance to win."

