Broncos' Offensive Problems Are as Much Wilson's Fault as Hackett's

The Denver Broncos' offense has not been able to get going with any consistency this season. Instead, the Broncos see flashes of great play, with the closest to any form of consistency being three drives against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As a result, Denver's offensive-minded head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, has been getting roasted for his play calls and his playbook in general. However, Denver's issues there go beyond Hackett.

Broncos Lack Personnel to Run Packers' Offense

Hackett is part of the problem but isn't the biggest culprit. Studying the Green Bay Packers' offense and what they did during Hackett's time as offensive coordinator, their playbook can work in the NFL when you have the players to execute it. However, the Broncos' playbook doesn't reflect what the Packers did, despite Hackett's remarks to the contrary.

Before getting to the passing game, it's worth hammering home that the Broncos' run game isn't an outside zone scheme. The outside zone wasn't what Green Bay did the most, with the inside zone being the focus of the Packer's run game, as it has been in Denver.

In fact, as the season goes on, the Broncos are using fewer outside zone runs, with the inside zone being the focus, and man concepts increasing. The outside zone has been Denver's second most-used concept, but that has decreased as the season has marched on.

This is because the Broncos don't have the personnel to properly run an outside zone scheme with poor tight end blocking, lack of movement ability on the offensive line, and blocking issues from the receiver position.

Hackett seems to be going away from what isn't working in the run game. So, why are the Broncos not showing the same signs of realizing what hasn't been effective in the passing game?

The answer is the same reason the Broncos' issues with the playbook go beyond Hackett.

The Wilson Offense

The answer is Russell Wilson. This isn't meant to slam the struggling quarterback, but it has been abundantly clear how much of a voice he had when designing the Broncos' playbook after his addition.

GM Geroge Paton, Hackett, and Wilson himself all spoke on it during his introductory press conference, and we later heard a lot of talking points about offensive "co-authoring." Wilson had a significant role in designing the Broncos' playbook. Other players mentioned it, including wideout Tim Patrick.

"It's just something different that we haven't done yet. Then you have to think—we have 'Russ' and we have Nathaniel Hackett," Patrick said this summer. "They put in both of their systems together, so it's kind of a 1-of-1 offense. It's not something that's really been taught before."

Then when you look back at Wilson's issues that started in Seattle, a lot of them were about the lack of input the QB had. He wanted a say in the hiring of the offensive coordinator. He wanted a voice in the playbook and was rebuked often. The times they did go to what Wilson wanted, he struggled, and Pete Carroll pulled the plug.

What was the offense that Wilson petitioned for? He wanted to sit in the pocket, in a shotgun formation, read the defense, and make a play. He wanted to be a Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees type of quarterback. That is where the 'Let Russ Cook' mantra came from.

The Pocket Passer

It was about Wilson wanting to be a pocket-passing quarterback. He didn't want to be a roll-out quarterback or a quarterback who relied on his legs. That was a significant issue during his time in Seattle that led to bad feelings and his trade.

In February 2021, Wilson appeared on the Dan Patrick Show and talked about his desire to be involved in personnel decisions, including the hiring of the offensive coordinator. However, later that month, it was reported Wilson "stormed out" of a meeting during the season when his ideas on how to fix the offense were refused.

The Broncos' passing game is heavily influenced by what Wilson wants to do, and they avoid what he doesn't want to do. Those frustratingly long-developing passing concepts are what Wilson likes to do. While those plays are in Hackett's playbook, it isn't the core, as it has been so far this season for Denver.

Hackett Doesn't Get a Pass

Hackett isn't blameless. He is the head coach and has to put his foot down.

The Broncos' coaches know what Wilson can do, and when they implement it, that's when the offense is the most efficient. However, the Broncos don't stick with it, and it's understandable why. Wilson has that large contract locking him in Denver for a few more years, and the Broncos orchestrated that massive trade to get him.

The Broncos are more committed to Wilson than they are to Hackett. Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback from a scheme he doesn't want to run, while Hackett is a first-time head coach.

The one a team is less committed to will always be the fall guy. The heat on Hackett's seat is deserved, but Wilson is not blameless in the pressure building on Denver's head coach.

The Scapegoat

As the heat mounts on Hackett, you can tell things are souring on his potential to get a second year. Local media are asking tough questions to Hackett, which is always a sign of the potential firing.

To save his job, Hackett may have to upset Wilson, but shouldn't winning be more important than the feelings of the quarterback? What the Broncos are doing offensively isn't working, and what's best for the team should take precedence over the player, which Hackett and Wilson should both recognize.

The 2021 Broncos' offense was more effective with Teddy Bridgewater than Russell Wilson. The performance of Brett Rypien, starting for Wilson, was more efficient than Wilson. That doesn't happen if Wilson isn't part of the problem.

The quality of quarterback play should be significantly better this year than in 2021 because of the quality of player Wilson is compared to Bridgewater. With Bridgewater, however, he stuck to what he could do and, despite all the issues, led a more efficient offense than Wilson, ostensibly because of a stubbornness to be a quarterback he isn't.

Bottom Line

The Broncos' offense has abundant issues, and blaming Hackett is easy and fair. But the simple fact is the problem goes beyond Hackett.

Good quarterback play can overcome bad play calls and playbooks, but bad quarterback play will make them both look worse. It's worth remembering that a failed play doesn't always mean it was a bad call.

