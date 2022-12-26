Time For Broncos to Take Action With Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson led the Denver Broncos to a new rock bottom and it's time for change.

In a nationally televised contest, the Denver Broncos waived the proverbial white flag without firing a shot against a depleted Los Angeles Rams squad. Broncos players and coaches performed like they had an eggnog hangover on this Christmas-Day game, as they offered minimal effort and took a 51-14 drubbing.

Things could not look bleaker for the Orange and Blue as both the offense and defense were impotent against a more prepared and physical Rams squad. The path forward for the Broncos is clear.

The winds for immediate and profound changes within the Broncos organization are blowing like a bomb cyclone. What did we learn from Denver's 11th loss of the season?

Let's dive into this week's takeaways.

Time for a Russell Wilson Reset

The Broncos rank last in the NFL in points scored. No one thought it was possible, but Sunday’s contest was the worst offensive performance this season.

Coming off a concussion, Wilson played like the effects of the injury were still lingering. His two interceptions early in the game significantly affected the Bronco’s chances.

Wilson’s offensive line leaks like a sieve. He often did not get an opportunity to survey the field properly. Still, his inability to see open receivers and hold on to the ball too long exacerbates the Broncos' pass game challenges.

Wilson threw for 214 yards and one touchdown, with three interceptions, and was pardoned by head coach Nathaniel Hackett by being pulled in the fourth quarter. Wilson’s horrific performance is an opportunity, though.

The Broncos can now assert more control in managing their dubious $245 million investment. It’s the perfect time for GM George Paton to inform Wilson’s entourage, including his personal quarterback coach, that they are welcome to work with him during the offseason, but during the season, he needs to be held to the same standards as the rest of the team.

Paton also needs to take Wilson’s office at Broncos HQ back. Clearly, the space could be better used by someone in the Broncos' scouting department.

After a genuinely terrible loss, the most straightforward and emotional response is to trade Wilson, but it’s unrealistic. Broncos Country must come to terms with the reality that Wilson’s contract makes it prohibitive to trade or release him for at least the next two years.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Coaching Matters

It’s common knowledge that players decide most victories in the NFL. However, Sunday’s contest spotlighted the competency gap as wide as the Grand Canyon between the Broncos' and Rams' respective coaching staffs.

Rams head coach and offensive guru — Sean McVay — dismantled the Broncos' defense. The mastermind began the contest by attacking the Broncos' weakness: their rushing defense.

Once defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero adjusted, McVay countered with play-action throughout the entire game. The Rams had the Broncos' defense against the ropes, making L.A.'s recently acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield look like the return of Joe Montana.

Mayfield went 24-of-28 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Evero was clobbered by his former boss from his days as a Rams assistant. The student was not yet ready to take on the teacher.

Bottom Line

It’s time for the Walton/Penner ownership group to step up to the plate and make a change at head coach. This type of decision is never easy.

Coach Hackett has shown incremental improvement over the last few games. But the hard truth is that when exposed to the live-bullet litmus test of competing against coaches like McVay or Kansas City's Andy Reid, it's clear that Hackett is light years behind them.

With the stench of being humiliated lingering, Monday would be the prime opportunity to announce the decision to begin the search for a new head coach.

It's the initial step toward providing Broncos Country with the caliber of team it deserves.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!