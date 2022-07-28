Skip to main content

Report: Russell Wilson Rejected Browns' 'Pitch' Before Broncos Trade

Wilson purportedly had no interest in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns were not among the teams Russell Wilson reportedly was interested in joining when trade rumors concerning the now-Broncos quarterback intensified last December. But that didn't stop Jimmy Haslam and company from attempting a blockbuster coup this offseason.

And Wilson from rejecting their overtures.

"They did make some kind of a pitch for Russell Wilson,” beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Tuesday. "Russell Wilson was a player that they were interested in, but Russell was going to be able to dictate where he landed. ... I think that he had his heart set on a few teams, and I don’t think (Cleveland) was one of them."

The rest, of course, is history.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In March, Wilson waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal with the Broncos, who surrendered for his services two first-round picks, two second-round selections, and a fifth-rounder, as well as QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The spurned Browns, meanwhile, stutter-stepped at the position before pulling off a largely controversial acquisition of former Pro Bowl signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who's facing NFL suspension following two-dozen accusations of sexual misconduct during his time with the Texans. After shipping away three first-round choices, Cleveland then doubled down by inking Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract extension — fully guaranteed.

"Yeah, they might have been better off trying to land a Russell Wilson (rather than Watson)," Cabot conceded. "I don’t think they really had that option."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Russ
News

Report: Russell Wilson Rejected Browns' 'Pitch' Before Broncos Trade

By Zack Kelberman13 minutes ago
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett speaks to the media following training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Talks Why Broncos Focused So Heavily on Red-Zone Work Day 1

By Lance Sanderson1 hour ago
P.J. Locke
News

Broncos Player Profile: P.J. Locke #37 | S

By Erick Trickel14 hours ago
Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 31-19.
News

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan & Dan Reeves Named Hall of Fame Finalists

By Thomas Hall15 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) speaks to the media following training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson's 'Championship' Comment Puts Entire AFC West on Notice

By Chad Jensen15 hours ago
USATSI_16845693
News

Broncos OL Tom Compton Headed to PUP List Following Back Surgery

By Zack Kelberman19 hours ago
Josey Jewell
News

PFF Names Broncos LB Josey Jewell a 'Secret Superstar'

By Bob Morris19 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 1: 3 Key Takeaways

By Luke Patterson21 hours ago
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) and tackle Casey Tucker (74) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp: 3 Must-Haves for 2022 Success

By Thomas Hall23 hours ago