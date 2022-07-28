Report: Russell Wilson Rejected Browns' 'Pitch' Before Broncos Trade

The Cleveland Browns were not among the teams Russell Wilson reportedly was interested in joining when trade rumors concerning the now-Broncos quarterback intensified last December. But that didn't stop Jimmy Haslam and company from attempting a blockbuster coup this offseason.

And Wilson from rejecting their overtures.

"They did make some kind of a pitch for Russell Wilson,” beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Tuesday. "Russell Wilson was a player that they were interested in, but Russell was going to be able to dictate where he landed. ... I think that he had his heart set on a few teams, and I don’t think (Cleveland) was one of them."

The rest, of course, is history.

In March, Wilson waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal with the Broncos, who surrendered for his services two first-round picks, two second-round selections, and a fifth-rounder, as well as QB Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The spurned Browns, meanwhile, stutter-stepped at the position before pulling off a largely controversial acquisition of former Pro Bowl signal-caller Deshaun Watson, who's facing NFL suspension following two-dozen accusations of sexual misconduct during his time with the Texans. After shipping away three first-round choices, Cleveland then doubled down by inking Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract extension — fully guaranteed.

"Yeah, they might have been better off trying to land a Russell Wilson (rather than Watson)," Cabot conceded. "I don’t think they really had that option."

