Skip to main content

LOOK: Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Makes Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Cover

The Wilsons are trending up.

The Wilsons are Denver's new power couple. 

Russell Wilson arrives as a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to take over starting duties for the Denver Broncos but not to be outdone, Ciara, his wife, just made her dreams come true by becoming a cover model on Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wilson is doing his part as the dutiful husband to support his wife's ambitions and celebrate her successes. This definitely qualifies as a success. 

"'Momma! We made it!'" You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, you are a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl," Wilson tweeted. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wilsons are in the Mile High City for the long haul. The couple just purchased a $25 million home in the Cherry Hills Village of south Denver. 

Now all that's left is the game and how Wilson impacts the Broncos moving forward. He wants to play another "10 or 12 years" and win more Super Bowls. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson, Ciara
News

LOOK: Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Makes SI's Swimsuit Cover

By Chad Jensen20 seconds ago
Denver Bronco wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) during mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos STC Dwayne Stukes Clarifies Montrell Washington Rumor

By Chad Jensen38 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos Player Profile: D.J. Jones #97 | IDL

By Erick Trickel14 hours ago
Ejiro Evero
News

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero & Exec Kelly Kleine Selected for Prestigious NFL Accelerator Program

By Chad Jensen18 hours ago
Russell Wilson, George Karlaftis
News

Pinpointing AFC West Rivals' Biggest Weaknesses for Broncos to Exploit

By Dylan Von Arx22 hours ago
USATSI_17393159
News

Broncos Could Sign Former Bears Pro Bowl DL

By Zack KelbermanMay 21, 2022
Denver Bronco President of Football Operations John Elway (left) and head coach Nathaniel Hackett (right) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Previewing What Nathaniel Hackett's Offense Might Look Like for 2022 Broncos

By Dr. Emmett SmithMay 20, 2022
Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, and Nik Bonitto
News

Projecting Broncos' New Edge Rusher Room for 2022

By Erick TrickelMay 20, 2022
Denver Broncos linebacker Malik Reed (59) celebrates after making atackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Malik Reed Kept a Lid on the Interest NFL Teams Paid him as a Free Agent

By Keith CummingsMay 20, 2022