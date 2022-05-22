LOOK: Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Makes SI's Swimsuit Cover

The Wilsons are Denver's new power couple.

Russell Wilson arrives as a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback to take over starting duties for the Denver Broncos but not to be outdone, Ciara, his wife, just made her dreams come true by becoming a cover model on Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Edition.

Wilson is doing his part as the dutiful husband to support his wife's ambitions and celebrate her successes. This definitely qualifies as a success.

"'Momma! We made it!'" You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, you are a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me! Congrats Cover Girl," Wilson tweeted.

The Wilsons are in the Mile High City for the long haul. The couple just purchased a $25 million home in the Cherry Hills Village of south Denver.

Now all that's left is the game and how Wilson impacts the Broncos moving forward. He wants to play another "10 or 12 years" and win more Super Bowls.

